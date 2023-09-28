Ananya Panday stuns in an ethnic anarkali kurta set with statement split sleeves; look decoded

The Ganesh Chaturthi season is coming to an end, and our Bollywood divas brought their A-game when it came to fashion! These stunning ladies walked out, showcasing their excellent fashion sense, and the traditional outfits they wore were nothing short of spectacular. And who drew our attention at the T-Series Ganapati celebrations? It's none other than the lovely Ananya Panday, dressed to the nines in a classic Anarkali kurta combination. Ananya understands how to turn attention with her easy elegance and beautiful smile. Her fashion for this significant occasion was flawless, displaying the ideal balance of heritage and modern elegance.

Ananya Panday in ethnic wear

Hold on to your trendy hats, because Ananya Panday's newest outfit has taken our attention! The exquisite diva wore an anarkali kurta ensemble that left us drooling. She wore a stunning orange anarkali with superb dori artwork embroidery. But hold on, there's more! This ensemble has the most fantastic split sleeves, which provide a touch of drama and flare. Not to mention the palazzo trousers with the embroidered hem and the cutwork dupatta, which round out the look perfectly. This lovely kurta set is made from a combination of cotton silk, shantoon, and organza materials and is great for weddings as well as festive occasions like Ganapati festivals. Ananya, you've really surpassed yourself this time.

Okay, fashionistas, it's time to reveal the deets of Ananya Panday's jaw-dropping ensemble! Prepare to be dazzled by this Orange Cotton Silk Blend Dori Embroidered Sleeve Anarkali Set from the house of Devnaagri. I know what you're thinking: how much does this amazing ensemble cost? Hold on to your wallets, for this scoop neckline co-ord set will cost you Rs 28,500. But believe me, it's well worth it! The mesmerizing split sleeve trend, however, captured our hearts. It was an absolute visual pleasure! Not to mention how Ananya expertly draped the dupatta over her left shoulder, adding a touch of grace to her already breathtaking ensemble.

Ananya Panday's accessorizing is effortlessly stunning for this orange co-ord

This time, our lovely diva accessorized her amazing ensemble with some magnificent huge teardrop kundan earrings. What a way to add a bit of class! But guess what? Ananya didn't leave it there. Her hairstyle was basic and charming - a bouncy open hairstyle with a center divider. It matched her entire outfit flawlessly, giving her an effortlessly elegant aura. Not to mention the bright orange lipstick she wore! It offered a pop of color and enhanced the vibrancy of her attire. Ananya, you really kill the fashion game!

Do you like this Anarkali kurta set fashion with split sleeves? Let us know in the comments section below.

