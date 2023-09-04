Ananya Panday STUNS in lilac detailed top, military green skirt, and feathery pumps ensemble

Ananya Panday, the spectacular Liger actress, is lighting up the fashion world with her flawless style. She recently turned attention when she walked the red carpet at the Gadar 2 victory celebration. But it was her creative spin on the classic little dress that stole the show. This time, Ananya added a twist to her attire, leaving everyone wondering where she got such a magnificent design. The stunning clothing, which wonderfully complemented her body, was the work of a well-known designer. Ananya showed confidence and charisma with each step.

Ananya stuns in a lilac purple and military green ensemble

The actress from Dream Girl 2 continues to captivate us with her impeccable fashion choices. She turned heads at a recent event in a stunning lilac drape-detail shirt paired with a military green skirt. The intricate embellishments on her outfit are worth noting, including the asymmetrical neckline with delicate gathers resembling flower petals on one shoulder. Ananya demonstrated the art of carrying a one-shoulder look while retaining both sleeves, delivering an inspiring fashion lesson. Her confidence and grace in every step solidify her status as a true fashion icon.

Prepare to be mesmerized as the actress from Student Of The Year 2, demands attention with her latest wardrobe choice. This time, she stunned in a stunning short dress that had everyone swooning. Our hearts were initially stolen by the military green skirt, which was embellished with a lovely large hanging flower on the right side. It was a work of art from Prabal Gurung's Spring Summer Collection 2023. Ananya's excellent style and bold fashion sense have cemented her place as a trailblazer. She easily displays that she understands how to make a statement and turn heads with each appearance. Prepare to be impressed by Ananya's daring fashion choices as she continues to dominate the fashion industry with her distinct appeal.

The show-stealing feathery pumps

Ananya Panday's fashion choices consistently command attention, and this occasion was no exception. She elevated her ensemble with the stunning Dusty Lavender Palms Pump, priced at $735 (Rs 60,809 INR), adding an extra eye-catching dimension to her look. The feathery texture of the pumps enhanced her entire outfit. Ananya's hair was impeccably styled in a sleek high ponytail with a center part, giving her a chic and captivating appearance. Her makeup, while simple, accentuated her beauty with bold eyeliner and pink lipstick. Once again, Ananya showcased her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with her exquisite outfit selection.

So what do you love the most out of this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wears striking pastel Anamika Khanna anarkali and it is a perfect pick for intimate festivities