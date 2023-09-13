Ananya Panday STUNS in Tarun Tahiliani’s lehenga with heavily embroidered off-shoulder bustier

Ananya Panday has recently been on a fashion spree of capturing us with her amazing appearances while promoting her film, Dream Girl 2. Not only has the film grossed over 100 crores, but Ananya has made a name for herself with her stylish choices. And now it's time to celebrate, and Miss Panday knows just how to do it with her "pretty please" style. Ananya's attire easily fascinates us with her amazing sense of style. She always looks effortlessly stunning in a smart dress, a fashionable jumpsuit, or a stylish pantsuit. Ananya Panday continues to demonstrate that she is not just a superb actor, but also a fashionista who knows how to rock a traditional lehenga that she wore recently. Read more to decode her look.

Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani

Ananya Panday just rocked the show with a gorgeous golden lehenga outfit, leaving everyone speechless. The golden lehenga and off-shoulder top produced a captivating attire that wonderfully highlighted Ananya's features. The blouse was covered with exquisite embroidery and had a lovely pearl-adorned border that drew our attention. The attention to detail was immaculate, and the zigzag-bordered dupatta provided a glamorous touch to the ensemble. The dupatta provided a touch of elegance and refinement with sequins, beads, and exquisite threadwork. Her golden lehenga ensemble is a classic and stunning option for any kind of celebration.

How to accessorize this heavily embellished lehenga

While Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in her Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, which she accessorized with Kundan jewelry from Amrapali Jewels and cuffs from Shri Paramani Jewels, it's fair that everyone's tastes differ. While Kundan jewelry is well-known for its eternal beauty and fine craftsmanship, the concept of gold stone jewelry as a substitute is fascinating. With its warm tones and glittering attractiveness, golden stone jewelry might provide a new depth to the entire appearance. Experimenting with different jewelry types to achieve a distinct and personalized appearance is always fun. Finally, fashion is subjective, and everyone has different tastes. So, if golden stone jewelry appeals to your unique taste, don't be afraid to experiment with it and make it your own.

Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday's ever-talented stylist, created her mesmerizing look. Her hair, carefully styled by Ayesha Devitre, was delicately fashioned into a sleek low bun with a precise middle division, lending a sense of refinement to her entire look. Sahithya Shetty's makeup presented a striking but timeless blend. A pale brown lipstick offered a delicate balance, accentuating her inherent attractiveness, while charcoal black eyeshadow enhanced her eyes, providing a smoky charm to her stare. Ananya's Tarun Tahiliani lehenga was wonderfully paired by the sleek low hairdo, center partition, and fascinating makeup, creating a look that oozed grace, elegance, and a hint of intrigue.

Rate this look on the scale of 10? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shows how to catch early morning flights in Anita Dongre kurta set with style