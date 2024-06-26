Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Tara Sutaria: 3 Bollywood beauties show us how to elevate basics with trench coats

Within the flamboyant realm of Bollywood fashion, trends come and go but some classics never fade away. One such classic piece that is making bold statements in recent times is the trench coat. Originally a staple of British outerwear, the trench coat has seamlessly transitioned into Bollywood’s style lexicon, with leading ladies like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Suhana Khan, showcasing innovative ways to wear this versatile item.

Let’s check three celebrities- Ananya, Tara, and Suhana, who proved the adaptability of trench coats and gave us cues on how to style them.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s recent outfit featuring a white bodysuit, denim jeans, and a beige trench coat gave us valuable style cues. She showed us how to mix casual and classy. Sutaria opted for a white bodysuit which kept it simple and her denim jeans added a relaxed vibe.

The addition of a beige trench coat made it chic and versatile, giving us a lesson on how to balance basics with standout pieces like trench coats, perfect for both day and night.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan set a new fashion trend as she gave us cues on how to style trench coats with denim mini dresses. She opted for a denim mini dress which she layered with a beige trench coat featuring a belt, buttons, and pockets. The coat also added warmth to her look.

The Archies actress accessorized it minimally, letting the coat stand out as a statement piece and with this she struck a perfect balance between casual and polished, giving us hints on how to experiment with layers and textures.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made a bold statement by pairing a faux fur trench coat with a matching skirt. Her ensemble exuded a luxurious and coordinated look. The black turtle neck top underneath added a sleek contrast to the look while high boots complemented the outfits perfectly.

Ananya with her outfit gave us tips on how we can create a coordinated outfit with a trench coat by mixing it with basics and statement pieces.

In conclusion, Bollywood actresses like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Suhana Khan have collectively embraced trench coat fashion, each offering unique cues on how to style this versatile garment.

Tara showed us a trench coat with basics, whereas Suhana served us a sophisticated look as she elevated her denim dress with a trench coat. Ananya, on the other hand, gave us a coordinated look.

All three looks prove trench coats are versatile and can be a good choice for any occasion.

