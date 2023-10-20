Ananya Panday teams full-sleeved body-hugging dress with ankle-length boots - Fashion statement or disaster?

Ananya Panday, the diva who is known for her fabulous fashion sense, graced the event with a jaw-dropping fashion choice. The talented actress wore an exquisite black full-sleeved, body-hugging dress that accentuated her curves elegantly. The silhouette of the dress not only complements her figure but also showcases her well-toned body, making it a striking choice. One can’t help but draw parallels to fashion icon Kim Kardashian’s signature style with this look.

So, would you like to dive right in and take a closer look at the Dream Girl 2 actress’ incomparable all-black ensemble? Let’s just take a closer look.

Ananya Panday dons body-hugging ankle-length black dress

The gorgeous Gehraiyaan actress was recently seen wearing an incomparable black full-sleeved and fitted, body-hugging dress that hugs all her curves like a charm. The outfit’s silhouette also helps the Student of the Year 2 actress, beautifully flaunt her well-toned body. The ankle-length dress has a wide and deep, square-shaped plunging neckline which adds to the ensemble’s overall allure and appeal. It’s honestly, quite safe to say that this ensemble looks like a page out of Kim Kardashian’s lookbook, doesn’t it?

The gorgeous Liger actress also chose to complete her exceptional black outfit with ankle-length black boots with high pencil heels and pointed toes, that perfectly elevated her entire ensemble, like a charm. Furthermore, the beautiful Khaali Peeli actress chose to go for a bold, no-accessory look, which paid off, if you ask us. After all, it kept the focus on her stylish ensemble, making our hearts skip a beat. The gorgeous diva looked beautiful, didn’t she?

Last but not least, the gorgeous diva’s hair and makeup game was also on point. She chose to leave her hair open, styled into loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, while perfectly framing her hair, beyond comparison. On the other hand, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyeliner on fleek, subtle eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, and neutral-colored lipstick, effortlessly elevated her ensemble. We’re totally in love!

So, what did you think of the Dream Girl 2 actress’ all-black ensemble? Do you like this bold fashion statement? Share your thoughts with us below.

