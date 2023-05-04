Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs who aced the grey basics look in style

How to paint the town grey 101. Mission accomplished by Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. What about you? Join in on the suit clearly because grey is a versatile hue that can be worn in many different ways in warmer months (News: We have two references here already). Whether you're dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual for everyday wear, there are many different ways to incorporate grey into your wardrobe.

Whether in the form of a tank top, as seen on the Liger actress or a sweatshirt as sported by the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress, grey definitely does put in a little something extra to your looks, enhancing statement and sophistication.

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor look cool in grey

Nothing can be as better a go-to as tank tops in the prickly heat season. These bear labels such as breathable and stylish as we know it (it's the experience talking, of course). Also allows you to freely show off your arms so don't forget to stay sun-safe which also calls for the regular application of sunscreen on exposed skin.

Sweatshirts are typically not the best choice for summer as they are made from heavier, warmer materials that can make you feel uncomfortably hot and sweaty. However, there are some lightweight and breathable options that can work for cooler summer days or evenings. Call it your lucky day already and we'll tell you why. The Kapoor girls' sweatshirt is made from fifty percent of cotton.

What stays a rule of thumb is that you choose outfits made from lightweight fabrics like linen or cotton. Whose chic and comfortable off-duty look has your heart?

Ananya Panday

Basics do not have to look like a bleak example. But, Ananya Panday, who was recently spotted at a shoot location in Mumbai dressed in a grey tank top, nailed her OOTD. Her grey tank top had a scoop neckline, ribbed finish and mention of Saint Barth in green and white placed at the center. She clubbed her sleeveless top with high-waist blue jeans. And, you might just be shocked to know the price of Panday’s tank top. That little piece of clothing was previously sold on Brandy Melville but is now available on multiple websites for Rs 2,697.92 (Approx.). Can you believe it?

Ananya's style is famously trendy, and did you check out how she opted for denim pants to pair up with her tight-fitted top. Denim is definitely the most desired fabric in the Summer, especially to keep you okay from the tanning and comfortable from the heat. It is an impressively functional outfit and the little diva sealed off her casual look with black and white fleece flats.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor

No athleisure looks are ever a miss when it comes to Janhvi Kapoor. Truth be told, her style is a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to combine comfort and fashion. The gym aficionado was clicked in the city today and was dressed in a grey sweatshirt from Urban Outfitters. And, the cost of her sweatshirt may surely blow your mind. That comfortable looking sweatshirt came with a whopping price tag of Rs 4,981.24.

The actor’s UO Colorado Spring Crew Neck Sweatshirt entailed ribbed trims, embroidered detail, drop shoulders and long sleeves. To note, if you plan to head out for a long drive at night or for a midnight walk; the length of the sweatshirt may be of great help when it gets cold.

Advertisement

Janhvi combined her laid-back outfit with black biker shorts, her favourite Saint Louis Maison Goyard tote bag, and sandals.

Whose look do you love more? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Celebs who dazzled with their chic gloves in 2023