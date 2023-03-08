Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 4 Celebs and their coolest streak of Saint Laurent quilted black bag

To lust and to love. Reached to our fashion hotline? It will be pretty busy as we're officially convinced on buying a new handbag. There wouldn't be anything else you would wish to hear today. Want some compliments? Ain't a surprise that it's just a bag away. And, we're happy that black is what we like and isn't it absolutely right that the hue is always in the game of fashion? Nothing to be alarmed about reading another 'black' bag story. Is it just a bag? If that were so, celebrities would keep it inside their closets permanently or just gift it away. The Saint Laurent quilted bag has a fan base and stunners like Ananya Panday, Hailey Bieber and others have shared beyond-brief moments with this chic one.

4 Celebs and their classy YSL handbags

Malaika Arora

A 2023 look. This bag has a fandom that especially became noted in 2022 when celebrities from across the globe would style it with streetwear outfits. Malaika was recently spotted twice with the 'Icare Maxi Shopping bag'. She rocked casuals while one was a shirt, the other was a cropped cardigan teamed with blue and white denim. You name the colour, black is a master that can complete any look for you.

Ananya Panday

Travel became a routine for the Bollywood actress when she wore a promotional hat during Liger and its release. Packed were the days with glamour too. Seen at the airport, she sported two different outfits with the same black maxi made in Italy quilted bag. This functional bag had a toggle closure, a detachable zipped pouch and more. The sweatsuit look or baggy pants and cropped tank top, what says best to you?

Mouni Roy

Corsets are trending hard and so should be your bag, that's why you need this trustable tote. Last year, the Brahmāstra actress rocked a strappy bodysuit with faux leather pants and styled her airport look with sunnies, the Rs. 4,02,344.64 lambskin and a brass-made tote bag. We'd never guess that we found another great accessory - Christian Dior sneaker boots.

Pooja Hegde

Join the black-o-thon in style. The Cirkus actress chose an all-black outfit which was given colour with her flat cushiony-strapped footwear. Honestly, we dig something else here. It's her handbag as you know it, with the YSL gold logo and Carré-quilted overstitching.





Can you rate her looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's Shivan & Narresh and Flawed by Shaleen beachwear are just perfect for a splash-filled summer