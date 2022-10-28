Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 5 Celeb-chosen neon green dresses we want to see forever

We're done vibing hard with ethnic ensembles and now we're back at it, the old and the most bright. Did someone say neon? Malaika Arora definitely did last week in a neon green dress and a fair share of neon is always a thing of celebration proved Bollywood girls like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and others. When in the mood to say showy and over-the-top looks are in, don't we risqué up our looks with colours and sexy silhouettes? It's too good to wait to get in on this utterly chic neon game and we agree that what goes around has come back around to make some noise for good.

Here's a glam-packed guide of 5 celebrity looks that talk about neon green dresses.

Kriti Sanon A limit on sequins and neon? It doesn't exist. The Bhediya actress rocked an Alina Anwar Couture mini dress which was a mind-blowing party look with sequin embroidery. The fitted ensemble had a plunging V neckline and billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs. It's got us in a second with the colours on the tie-up stilettos. Give it hoop earrings for a prettier finish. Kriti's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday So much green, so much glam stuff. The Liger actress's look for a chat show had her dressed up like a bombshell in an Alex Perry strapless dress. The 23-year-old's fitted attire had a corseted bodice. Get your medal for the most stylish girl on the block with multiple rings and pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps. This diva's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Malaika Arora While many put ethnic ensembles on their style radar for Diwali, Mala's read differently. It was neon and nice. She picked out a mini Alex Perry body-hugging dress that had shoulder pads, pleated cape sleeves, a close neckline, and an open, diamond-shaped detail at the back. She put the diva in a party night look with a mini Dior bag and Jimmy Choo's two-tone pumps. Malaika's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor Put hot and cute in a dress like the Mili actress. Throwback to Roohi's promotions when she donned a mini strap-free dress. Her neon green number had a draped skirt, a corseted bodice, a sweetheart neckline, and a billowing train. Its glossy look got magical with her pointed-toe pumps. Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.