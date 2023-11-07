Ananya Panday to Palak Tiwari: Gen-Z divas-approved fusion wear inspo to embody Phuljhadis this Diwali 2023

Gen-Z divas, like Palak Tiwari to Ananya Panday, gear up as the radiant festival of Diwali 2023 draws near. The desire to embrace the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary style becomes all the more enticing.

These beautiful young actresses unlock the secret to embodying the essence of a ‘Phuljhadi' this festive season. So, sit back as we take you on a sartorial journey, exploring seven celebrity-approved, steal-worthy fusion wear outfits, ensuring you shine as brilliantly as the multi-colored Diwali fireworks. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

7 celebrity-approved steal-worthy fusion wear outfits for Diwali 2023

1. Khushi Kapoor’s modern ivory co-ord set:

The talented The Archies actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous Manish Malhotra co-ord set which featured an off-shoulder criss-cross ivory crop with a sultry and deep neckline, paired with a flowing floor-length embellished lehenga skirt laden with colorful embroidery with sequins work. Doesn’t she look super classy?

2. Tara Sutaria’s classy nude-colored co-ord set:

The gorgeous Student of the Year 2 actress was recently seen wearing a modernized co-ord set by Tarun Tahiliani, which featured a corset-like top with a sultry plunging neckline paired with a draped skirt and a fashionable split-sleeved oversized jacket with intricate embroidery with delicate droplets from the edges. We’re in love!

3. Ananya Panday’s pastel green cape and skirt:

The super beautiful Dream Girl 2 actress was recently seen wearing this incomparable green and champagne gold fusional ensemble by Anamika Khanna. Her classy outfit featured a gold bralette with a plunging neckline, a gorgeous pastel green draped skirt, and a gold embroidery-laden green cape. We’re obsessed!

4. Suhana Khan’s delicate pearl-laden white suit:

The super talented The Archies actress was recently seen wearing a delicate white suit set by Falguni Shane Peacock which featured a sleeveless layered kurta with a layered look with unique geometric embroidery with fitted churidar and a sheer dupatta, with pearl work all over it. Doesn’t the diva look elegant?

5. Palak Tiwari’s shiny peach saree with bralette:

The fabulous Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was recently seen wearing a classy metallic peach-colored saree by Garima Karwariya paired with a full-sleeves cropped top with Japanese Swarovski crystals on the bust-line and matching ostrich feathers on the shoulders as well as the edges. Doesn’t she look pretty?

6. Shanaya Kapoor’s oversized shirt with skirt:

The classy Screw Dheela actress was recently seen wearing a timeless fusional outfit from Maison Valentino which featured an oversized white shirt paired with a long gold skirt with intricate embroidery and sequin work and a graceful train. She also wore traditional jewelry to add to the outfit. Doesn’t she look awesome?

7. Alaya F’s yellow lehenga set with a mini corset:

The talented Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress was recently seen wearing a vibrant yellow-colored saree by Manish Malhotra which was laden with shimmery white sequins. The diva further paired it with a mini corset-like blouse with a unique design, sequins work in the middle, and a U-shaped neckline. We’re legit gushing.

With these seven celebrity-approved fusion wear outfits, you're well-equipped to light up the upcoming Diwali 2023 in style. As the festival of lights approaches, remember that the fusion of traditional and modern can be a powerful expression of your unique personality. Just like the Phuljhadi illuminates the night sky, let your fashion choices light up the festivities with elegance and grace. With this list, you've got the inspiration you need to make this Diwali a memorable and fashion-forward celebration.

So, go ahead, embrace the spirit of fusion wear, and shine brightly this Diwali season. Are you feeling inspired? Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us, now.

