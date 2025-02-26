Ananya Panday to Rasha Thadani: 3 farewell party looks to draw inspiration from

Tinsel Town never falls behind when it comes to styling and hopping on to trend wagons. With farewell parties around the corner, running to Bollywood divas for some inspiration seems like the right choice. Here are 3 looks you can borrow from Ananya Panday, Sara Tendulkar, and Rasha Thadani.

3 ways to style your farewell outfit

Ananya Panday

Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, Ananya Panday never disappoints with her looks. Styling the perfect longline gown, she chose a grey color palette. With spaghetti straps, the outfit featured a low round-neck design.

The dress was stitched in a fit-and-flare style closer to the hem, in mermaid fashion. The Call Me Bae actor paired her look with silver hoops and a maroon-colored bag. She put her hair in a sleek bun for her girls' night look and chose a simple makeup look with peachy lips.

Rasha Thadani

Along with her acting skills, Rasha Thadani is also making her way onto fashion watchlists. For a vacation look, she styled a pretty white dress. The lightweight dress was stitched with a fit and flare design.

The mini dress had a round neck and sleeveless styling and sat a few inches above her feet. Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, the actor accessorized with stacker bracelets. Like a true Gen Z, she completed her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar has surely gained herself a little fan following with her fashion choices. For one of her looks, she styled a shimmery dress. Designed over a black fabric, the dress featured crystal studs all over.

Stitched in a sleeveless fashion and a round neck, the mini dress featured an asymmetrical hem. The star kid accessorized with silver earrings and a couple of bracelets. Tying her in a half ponytail, she flaunted her wavy locks. Choosing a minimal look, she decided to add some blush and brown lipstick to complete her look.

Would you try these outfits for your farewell party? Let us know in the comments below.