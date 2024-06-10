Ananya Panday to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 actresses who proved slip dresses may look minimal but have maximum impact

Slip dresses are currently taking the fashion world by storm. They are known for their simplicity and elegance and can be worn during the day or dressed up for a night out. From Ananya Panday to Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood celebrities are leading the way for us on how to style slip dresses.

Here are 5 Bollywood celebs who have been spotted in stunning slip dresses, inspiring us to give them a try.

Ananya Panday in red slip dress

Ananya Panday turned heads in a stunning red satin slip dress. The young star was spotted looking effortlessly elegant in a sleek, figure-hugging outfit.

The actress kept her accessories minimal, letting the vibrant dress be the focal point of her dress. Panday completed her look with subtle make-up and loose waves, perfectly complimenting her slip dress.

Rashmika Mandanna in purple slip dress

The recent instance that caught the attention of the masses was of the beautiful South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna who wore a stunning purple slip dress. Mandanna wore the silky, flowing dress with some fine layered chains, making her look a bit more elegant.

Rashmika opted for minimal makeup on her face, and her hair was wavy and soft, thereby fully supporting the dress she wore. Her fashionable look in the purple slip dress has gone viral; many fans and fashion-inspired lovers would want to copy the slip dress trend.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri in burgundy slip dress

Animal actress Triptii Dimri made a stunning appearance in a simple yet elegant burgundy dress. The actress chose to forego accessories, letting the rich colour and sleek design of the dress speak for itself. With minimal make-up featuring bold red lipstick and her hair styled in loose waves, she looked stunning as ever.

Malaika Arora in metallic slip dress

Malaika Arora dazzled in a stunning metallic slip dress. The shimmery fabric of the dress caught the light and also highlighted her figure. Her accessories were golden layered necklaces, stacked bracelets, and rings.

She opted for sleek, straight hair, and subtle make-up. The actress’ slip dress set the bar high for slip dresses.

Disha Patani in ruby red slip dress

Disha Patani recently wowed fans in a breathtaking ruby red satin dress with a plunging neckline. The sultry outfit hugged her curves and highlighted her flawless figure. Disha decided to tone down on jewellery and ensured that the dress, both the colour and the deep neckline of the dress became the highlight.

Advertisement

Her hair was tied in a bun and radiant makeup complimented her beauty. She was successful in creating a daring fashion statement that drew gasps.

Slip dresses continue to dominate the fashion scene because of their comfort, ease of styling, and classy appeal; Bollywood has embraced this clothing item.

Many Bollywood divas such as Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani are setting precedents of how one should pull off this particular trend.

If you are the type that likes to dress up or maybe you like to dress down, a slip dress is a style you can wear. From going out on a date, or walking to a local store, a slip dress can be a one-Stop dress for you.

Well, why the heck not try to spice up your wardrobe with a bit of Bollywood glamour?

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri shows how to pull off a formal look in black waistcoat and pants on a dinner date with bae