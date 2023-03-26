Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: 3 Divas who had a white corset-chic week in crop tops

The fashionable trio. Cannot really conclude whether we own corsets or corsets own us. A galore of testaments on various red carpets proved celebrities gave it massive respect. Interestingly, nobody wants to say a Ciao to these and have taken over our minds and hearts too. On a day when we're taught to make a flashy foray into the colourful side of fashion, there seems to be a cheat sheet which says mood every minute, every day. Storing away or eyeing corsets? The latter club, look at Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan's very white corset streak from the week.

3 Glam girls in white corset tops

Kriti Sanon

Who needs a splash of neon this Spring? Nobody. Swear by the basic white but in a corset way. Calling the shorts on an ultra-casual look, the Shehzada actress was spotted at the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga screening wearing a strappy crop top and jeans. Simple doesn't mean to disappoint, she looked pretty as always in a ruched top with an asymmetric hem and a subtly structured boning. She styled her monotone number with light-faded blue jeans and white shoes. A glossy pout and a straight hairdo will never be on their way out, classic but flawless.

Sara Ali Khan

The Gaslight girl and her corset glow. While the sun has you at its golden hour, you take it to your advantage to strike a pose. Sara's sexy look was created with a satin Alex Perry outfit. Designed with an asymmetric two-tiered drape, double straps, and structured boning, her top was teamed with wide-leg trousers. Hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps are accessories that will add light to your brunch and date night look.

Ananya Panday

Counting days to a spicy-looking Spring date? Show some love to the Liger actress's white corset crop top which is sleeveless. It will give you its love in the form of compliments. Shop for a similar one from Dion Lee. Her semi-sheer top has a square neckline and an asymmetric hem. You can style it with white denim pants, a skirt, ripped shorts or cargo pants. All the fun, aren't they?

Advertisement

Can you rate their looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).