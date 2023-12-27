Ananya Panday to Suhana Khan: Explore celebrity-approved HOT corset top options

If you've been keeping up with the latest Bollywood fashion trends, you must have come across stunning divas such as Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, who are taking the fashion industry by storm with their amazing acting skills and unique fashion sense. The Bollywood fashion scene is buzzing with the new trend of corset shirts.

Corset tops not only serve as alternatives to regular shirts but also add a touch of allure to any outfit. Celebrities have been spotted donning various types of corset tops, each with its unique style and charm. Whether it's a lace-up corset for a romantic vibe or a corded corset for a bold and edgy look, there's a corset top to suit every fashionista.

Plunge into this fashion craze and get influenced by these Bollywood divas' amazing ensembles.

Ananya Panday’s textured bustier corset top

Ananya Panday hardly ever disappoints when it comes to staying in the fashion spotlight. Just recently, she amazed us all by donning a textured bustier corset top. This trendy creation by Amit Agarwal is shorter in length and works wonders in accentuating and providing support to the bust. Ananya Panday truly knows how to effortlessly rock a fashionable look, and this textured bustier corset top is a prime illustration of that.

Disha Patani’s dolphin hem corset top

Guess who rocked the corset top with the dolphin-edge hem? None other than the gorgeous actress, Disha Patani! She absolutely slayed in her outfit, featuring a daring plunging neckline and a bold animal print. And you won't believe where she got it from - the CB House! If you're looking to make a fierce fashion statement with a touch of wildness, this corset top is an absolute must-have.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s waist cincher corset

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen rocking a waist cincher corset that added a touch of glamor to her outfit. The vibrant pattern on it made her look absolutely stunning. This stylish piece, from the Nikita Karizma brand, came with a price tag of Rs. 23,622. It's perfect for transitioning from a day at work to a fun night out, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

Suhana Khan’s merry widow style corset top

Can we just pause for a moment and appreciate how amazing Suhana Khan looks in her casual gothic vibes with that merry widow-inspired corset top? This stunning piece perfectly accentuates her figure, from her torso down to her hips, highlighting all the right curves. The Rhycni's corded corset top, priced at Rs. 38,000, adds a touch of elegance to Suhana Khan's edgy style, allowing her to unleash her inner goth queen.

Khushi Kapoor’s lace-up detail corset

Prepare to be swept away by Khushi Kapoor's incredible fashion choices! She looked lovely in a pastel green corset top that had everyone drooling. Munique's lace-up detailed corset top was a great flash grabber. The beautiful lacing at the back drew our attention, as it not only offered a touch of beauty but also allowed an adjustable fit.

Which corset top you love the most?

