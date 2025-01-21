Ananya Panday turns straight-cut black dress into the new wedding celebration outfit, and it’s a total game-changer style

Ananya Panday’s show-stopping fashion choices prove she’s well on her way to becoming a style icon. And her latest appearance in black—WOW! It’s like the perfect match. For a recent wedding celebration, the actress stunned in a black dress that turned heads effortlessly. It was the perfect blend of timeless fashion and modern style. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

The straight-cut black dress worn by Ananya Panday featured halter-neck details with a cutout in the middle. The outfit was beautifully adorned with intricate golden work on the neck and shoulders, adding a touch of traditional elegance. The sleek, minimalistic silhouette further enhanced her appearance, while the dress’s ankle-length design made it ideal for family functions and wedding celebrations.

Ananya’s black dress proves that wedding celebration outfits can go beyond the typical lehengas and sarees. Sometimes, a stylish dress can leave just as lasting an impression.

For the bottoms, the actress paired her dress with beige leggings that fit her legs like a second skin. She styled her outfit with a black dupatta draped over one shoulder, adding a feminine charm to the overall look.

To let her outfit take center stage, the Call Me Bae actress chose minimal accessories. Tiny earrings adorned her ears, and rings on her fingers beautifully completed her look. To elevate her appearance further, she opted for glamorous makeup. A flawless base created with concealer and foundation highlighted her radiant skin, while a soft blush accentuated her cheekbones. Kohl-rimmed eyes added a dramatic effect, and nude lipstick provided an understated yet elegant touch.

Her hair, cascading down her shoulders in loose waves, was styled with a middle partition, adding a voluminous touch to her look. To complete the ensemble, she wore embellished flat strap footwear, which perfectly complemented the outfit.

Ananya Panday’s fashion choices are timeless and never fail to impress. She knows how to transform a classic straight-cut dress into a standout style statement. So, this wedding season, if you’re tired of traditional lehengas and sarees and want to opt for something simple yet elegant, this black dress deserves a chance.

With the right outfit, minimal accessories, and subtle makeup, you too can shine at any wedding celebration!

