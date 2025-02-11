Ananya Panday ups her minimal fashion game, snatches attention in Gauri and Nainika LBD worth Rs 48,000
Ananya Panday arrived in style for an event in Chennai. Take a look at how she styled her dress which cost just Rs 48,000.
Ananya Panday absolutely owns minimal fashion and makes sure her fans know it. Styling the simplest of outfits, her style screams elegance. In an event in Chennai for her venture, So Positive, she was snapped in the perfect little black dress. Take a look at how she styled it.
The Call Me Bae actor styled a mini dress worth Rs. 48,000, pulling off a classic style in black. Fashioning a dark mini dress by Gauri and Nainika, she looked every bit fabulous. With half-sleeve and round neck detailing, the top half of the dress also featured floral embroidery in pink, maroon, and green.
The other half of the dress was designed like a regular mini-skirt in solid black detailing. With the t-shirt style fit of the top and skirt in the bottom, the style gave away the impression of being a two-piece fit. For casual plans, people usually style these types of dresses with sneakers.
Ananya kept it posh and donned a pair of high heels to suit the event. She styled her outfit with black spool heels with a strappy design. Designed by Giambattista Valli Paris, the heels also featured some bow detailing.
Staying minimal on her accessories, Ananya Panday styled the outfit with simple earrings. Ditching all other accessories, she slipped on a ring. This dress works perfectly for any occasion that requires some slight dressing up. With little black dresses, you can easily dress up or down.
For the makeup, the actor chose a more natural base and swayed on the nude side. With a slight hint of bronzer, she flaunted some pink lip shade. As for her hair, she chose to style them in a sleek, slicked-back bun.
What do you think of Ananya’s style? Tell us in the comments below.
