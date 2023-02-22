Ananya Panday's Acler and Saiid Kobeisy dress diaries from Doha are gorgeously chic

Do we see jaw drops already? Caught you, but honestly, we're in the same statue mode. A dress is not essential but we would love to see it as one. How about we give a new meaning to the term 'essential'? If you're a dress loyalist, we believe you need no tips to follow the dolling-up suit. Newly in are Ananya Panday's looks from Qatar. Place your outfits in the queue, for you now have two dresses to marvel at and to be worn sooner. Highlights? Shades of white, sparkle and frills excelled.

Ananya Panday is a pretty doll in two white dresses

Something fresh to breathe in a sigh of relief from the usually considered staples and pinks, reds and blacks. Glamour was notably in full swing. The Liger actress showed it was worth trying out for a date in the Acler ribbed knit 'Pacific' dress. Styled all-day by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya looked ivory-chic in her Rs. 35,205.13 (approx.) sleeveless ensemble brought to life by merging viscose and nylon which had a scoop neckline, belted waist, cross-patterned detail, and ruffled top and skirt hem. Her look had a stylishly glossy backing ensured by Swarovski earrings and Christian Louboutin stilettos. Proving just how beautiful her preferences are, a waved-out hairdo, kohl, eyeliner, nude lipstick and blush were desired.

Her dress (mini) saga continued to be a hit with the Saiid Kobeisy strapless brocade outfit. Ananya Panday's gown is a superb cocktail night pick with twill tweed as its base entailed horizontal borders with semi-circular colourful prints and sequins and was allure-ified by Chantilly lace as well. Oh, Harmonia choker from Swarovski, how we swoon over you! Retailed at Rs. 35,000, the cushion-cut jewellery had a mixed metal finish. Jimmy Choo heels worth Rs. 75,000 became the way to go for a metallic gold oomph. A knotted and sleek updo with tendrils and a vibrant red pout for a beauty roundup was opted for.

