Ananya Panday’s all-black look ft corset and front cut out pants reflects 3 Bs

Ananya Panday is the new IT girl on the fashion front in the film fraternity. The actress has always wowed onlookers at fashion shows and very rarely missed the mark while nailing a look. From the different outfits she always pulls off, corsets seem to be her favorite. If you ever want notes on how to style a corset, Miss Ma’am Ananya Panday’s Instagram is where you go.

Proving her love for corsets, yet again, Ananya dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot, donning an all-black ensemble. One of the things that sets Ananya Panday apart is her fearlessness when it comes to experimenting with fashion. She is not afraid to try bold colours and unconventional silhouettes and once again she served us a fresh look in all black making us fall in love with her all over again. Let’s break down her look.

Ananya Panday’s all-black look

The Dream Girl 2 actress graced the fashion scene with a show-stopping all-black look coming from the renowned fashion house Mugler, looking bold like never before. The focal point of her outfit was a pair of stretch slim-fit trousers. Her trousers featured a unique front cut-out design, adding an element of appeal to the outfit. With flared bottoms and Mugler's signature 'M' silver hardware detail, the trousers looked fashionable and slinky.

Paired with the trousers was a black strapless corset, which hugged Ananya’s frame in all the right places, adding a touch of glam to her look. The corset not only complemented the trousers beautifully but also put Ananya’s toned midriff on display.

To complete the ensemble, the diva draped a black jacket over her shoulders, adding an extra layer of edge. The jacket with its structured silhouette and sleek design, served as the perfect finishing touch, tying the entire look together seamlessly.

Ananya’s glam and accessories

However, it wasn't just the outfit that caught everyone's attention; it was the meticulous attention to detail in her accessories and makeup that truly elevated her look to new heights. Ananya paired her stunning all-black ensemble with a pair of black heels that added extra inches to her already tall frame.

But it was her choice of earrings that truly stole the show. Opting for green dangler earrings, Ananya added a pop of colour to her all-black ensemble, infusing it with a subtle yet striking contrast.

Beauty-wise, the Pati, Patni or Woh actress opted for kohl-rimmed eyes that added intensity to her eyes. A golden eyeshadow added a touch of sparkle to her eyes. For her lips, the actress chose a nude glossy lipstick that added a hint of shine to her pout.

Highlighted cheeks with blush added a healthy flush of colour to Ananya's complexion, further enhancing her makeup. Lastly, she wore side-parted hair with curls cascading down her shoulders. This way, her beautiful tresses were complemented by soft ringlets thus making her appear even more romantic and feminine.

