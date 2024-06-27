Ananya Panday’s all-red ensemble featuring a corset and mini skirt is BAE- Bold and Elegant in every way

The young sensation of Bollywood, Ananya Panday has been making her fans fall for her and trending constantly on social media with her stylish looks. Recently, she has been on a style spree and she has not disappointed coming up with one stunning outfit after the another.

In fact, it would not be wrong to say that Ananya became the talk of the town when she pulled off the latest blazer and biker shorts look. She was not done yet and in the second outfit, she looked magnificent in a brown bodycon dress.

Today, June 27, the actress has yet again graced us with another mesmerizing look that is sure to leave you in awe. Without wasting any more time, let’s decode her amazing look.

Ananya Panday’s all-red look

Ananya Panday delivered a fiery statement in an all-red outfit from the brand Acel. Her outfit featured a red strapless satin corset as a major component in her dress. This corset had a structured bodice that magnificently accentuated her curves and a sweetheart neckline.

Additionally, complementing the red corset is a mini satin skirt in the same color that consists of gathers on the front and a small flower attached to one side. The uniqueness of her dress lies in the skirt’s asymmetrical hemline-short in front ending into an astonishing lengthy trail at the back.

Ananya’s outfit serves a perfect blend of glamor and chic which makes it perfect for high-end dinners and upscale cocktail parties. Or, if you are heading to a stylish bar or nightclub, this outfit will elevate your presence and make you the center of attention.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress created a cohesive appearance with her carefully chosen accessories and glam. She opted for a rose choker which not only added a touch of femininity but also echoed the exact shade to her dress, creating a harmonious ensemble.

She opted for delicate heart-shaped diamond earrings from Swarovski. She opted for red heels which was a great choice as they not only coordinated with her outfit but also elongated her silhouette.

In terms of make-up, the Pati Patni aur Woh actress chose a striking red lipstick to match her all-red outfit. Softy blushed cheeks gave her face a natural flush and complemented the tones of her outfit. A classic winged eyeliner and highlighter on her cheeks gave more dimension to her make-up. Her hair tied in a neat middle-parted bun was a great choice, keeping the focus on her outfit and accessories while maintaining a suave appearance.

Therefore, Ananya Panday, while sporting the Acel ensemble in a red hue, consolidates her position as the fashion queen and one of the figureheads of young fashion-conscious women.

As she keeps breaking barriers and reshaping fashion norms, Ananya is a living testimony of how fashion can be revolutionized and how each of her outfits sets records.

