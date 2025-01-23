Ananya Panday’s black and golden saree is ultimate blend of desi charm and diva vibes

Who says sarees represent tradition? Ananya Panday just changed the game and taught us how to transform six yards of grace into a full-on fashion party. At 26, this Bollywood sweetheart has already become skilled at keeping things stylish and bold, and her newest saree look shows she's in a class by herself. Let's check out her outfit.

Ananya Panday has proved once again that sarees can be anything but boring! She has posted pictures in a stunning black saree with golden designs. She added her own touch to the traditional look. The saree, draped effortlessly over one shoulder, was paired with a bold golden strapless blouse that had a DIY vibe, making it stylish and unique.

The sleeveless blouse which Call Me Bae actress wore gave the outfit a breezy youthful spin. Its golden tones matched the intricate design on the saree, making the ethnic pick appear even more beautiful and cohesive. The silhouettes were simple but looked well, highlighting her toned physique while keeping things elegant.

To bring out the best in her beauty, she opted for a flawless base. She gave it a touch of glam with the perfect blend of blushed and contoured cheeks and an application of highlighter for that perfect dewy look. Her eyes did all the talking with mascara-coated lashes, kohl-rimmed and a hint of shimmer that made her pop. Tying it all together, her nude lips added a subtle sophistication.

For accessories, Ananya Panday kept it minimal yet meaningful. She added a traditional Indian touch with a delicate cuff that rounded her saree without overpowering it. To finish off her look, she tied her hair in a sharp bun, keeping effects satiny and polished.

So, if you’re planning to channel your inner princess at an event, take notes from Ananya Panday. Find that perfect saree; throw in DIY magic; and stylish accessories to enhance your look! Ananya’s fiery saree paired with her subtle glam proves that balance is crucial to making heads turn at any event!

