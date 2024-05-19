Ananya Panday's black and silver beaded ensemble stands out from your typical co-ord set

Ananya Panday always remains in the spotlight, not only for her film career but also because of her fashion choices. In fact, she is eventually strengthening her status as a fashion icon. Whether it is her casual outings or promotional looks; each one is noteworthy.

When Ananya Panday is not on the screen weaving magic, she appears on runways or lavish photoshoots, and just when we think we've seen it all, the actress surprises us with something new from her fashion statements. Once again, Ananya has mesmerised us by sharing her latest pictures. Let’s check out her new look.

Ananya Panday’s latest look

Recently, the young actress took to social media to share snapshots of herself adorned in a breathtaking co-ord set by none other than the maestro of couture, Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless top meticulously embellished with silver and golden beads. The sleeveless cropped top put her toned abs on display. Complementing the top, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress opted for a skirt adorned with similar beads as the top. The fitted skirt hugged her curves with finesse and accentuated her silhouette.

An ensemble similar to Ananya's would be ideal for upscale formal parties such as galas, formal dinners, or high-profile gatherings where dressing to impress is customary.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam

Accentuating her ethereal look, the Khaali Peeli actress opted for delicate yet striking golden earrings, adding a touch of bling to her ensemble. Complementing these were multiple rings adorning her fingers, each one a subtle statement piece that enhanced her overall allure.

However, it was her radiant makeup that really stole the show. She opted for a dewy complexion exuding luminosity and freshness. Her skin tone was enhanced with a subtle flush of blush on her cheeks. The pink lips added a youthful charm to her look, while the light kohl on her eyes proved a hint of definition. Ananya added a wash of shimmery eyeshadow that added depth to her eyes. Completing her look, Panday styled her hair in a chic side part, framing her face with cascading waves.

Since Ananya Panday entered Bollywood, the actress has no doubt left a fashion trail for Generation Z to follow. She can adapt quickly to new trends. Ananya has once again wowed us with an irresistible ensemble, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion scene and we are sure with grace and poise she will continue to turn heads everywhere.

