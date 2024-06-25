Gen-Z fashion icon Ananya Panday has become a go-to source of inspiration for those seeking to elevate their style. Renowned for her ability to seamlessly blend comfort with formal elements, Panday consistently delivers noteworthy looks. Her latest outfit—a statement-making black-and-white ensemble—perfectly exemplifies this.

The diva’s trendy and easy-to-wear piece is ideal for semi-formal occasions, showcasing Panday's talent for transforming classic colors into a fashion-forward masterpiece. So, why don’t we have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s recent black-and-white semi-formal ensemble to get a clearer understanding of the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ fabulous sense of style?

Ananya Panday looked fabulous in a black-and-white outfit:

The Dream Girl 2 actress’ ensemble featured a pristine white full-sleeved 8-button double crepe jacket, from Balmain, with contrasting black rose-shaped buttons that legit screamed formal fabulousness.

The form-fitting silhouette of this blazer also perfectly accentuated her oh-so-incomparable curves. The well-marked waist and solidly structured shoulders with pads looked just fabulous.

Even the Liger actress’ jacket’s deep and alluring V-shaped neckline added a sultry twist to her otherwise formal look. The beyond-luxurious piece also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 3,07,890.

This was further paired with contrasting black cycling shorts in double crepe, from Balmain as well. These high-waisted tights with a mid-thigh length hemline were just the right choice for this look.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ classy capri-like pants also had 2 Italian pockets on the front with 2 patch pockets on the back. The luxe piece with a fitted waistband, came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 1,82,716. This pick gave a rather cool semi-formal vibe to her sassy look.

Advertisement

Panday also completed her outfit with matching black pumps with a pointed-toed design, which gave a rather well-thought-out vibe to her incomparably stylish and fashion-forward ensemble. This look proved that it’s officially trendy to rock cycling shorts with your formal outfits. We’re totally taking notes.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam picks:

Furthermore, Panday went through the limited accessories path to add some sass to her look. The list included a chain-like metallic statement necklace and a matching ring so that all the focus remained on her pretty long dress. This wise decision allowed the actress to let the stylish ensemble take center stage, proving that minimalism is always beyond mesmerizing.

But that’s not all! Ananya also went with a very subtle, with a radiant base. She defined her eyes with subtle eyeshadow and some volumizing mascara. The diva also added some blush for a pop of color to her cheeks. However, her glossy lip gloss was the prettiest element of the whole look, and we’re in love with it.

Advertisement

Last, but not least, the actress chose to tie her dark tresses up. She styled them into a neat and well-tied high bun hairstyle with a back-combed base and a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant look ensured that the actress’ pretty face and accessories were clearly visible.

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s formal look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor reaffirms her fearless fashion icon status in jaw-dropping head-to-toe Dior style statement