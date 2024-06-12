Ananya Panday’s black satin and lace corset maxi dress worth Rs.1,92,187 is a feisty attire for night out

In a world where everyone loves the appeal of black, only a few can truly master its seductive charm. Black, a hue that never fails to impress, has found its latest muse in the Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday. The actress stands out as one of those rare individuals who effortlessly exude hotness and sexiness in this classic colour.

From dazzling in vibrant pink to radiating in fiery orange, the actress has now added another notch on the belt by mesmerising us with her latest black look, proving yet again that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Let’s break down her latest look but we warn you that it might set your screens on fire!

Ananya Panday’s latest black look

With each appearance, Ananya continues to raise the bar, setting new standards for elegance and sophistication. Her recent black ensemble is no exception. She turned heads in a stunning black dress coming from brand Rasario.

Her dress is crafted from satin and lace, hugging the body in all the right places. The dress has sheer corset inserts that show the right amount of skin and is designed to fit perfectly and highlight the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ curves. The strapless design of the dress draws attention to the actress' neckline and collarbones.

Advertisement

But it doesn’t stop there! The skirt of the dress is draped diagonally, creating a unique and eye-catching effect. The skirt accentuated the actress’ waist and added an elongated effect to the overall look, making the Dream Girl 2 actress’ look taller, adding a hint of drama. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.1,92,187.

Ananya’s accessories and glam

Ananya added the perfect finishing touches to her ensemble. She completed her all-black look with Swarovski chandelier earrings, adding a touch of sparkle and glam to her overall appearance.

Coming to make-up, the actress opted for the nude palette, which perfectly gave her look a sophisticated touch. Her choice of nude lipstick gave a subtle touch to her lips, while the winged eyeliner added drama to her eyes. Her neatly groomed brows framed her face beautifully.

A touch of blush on her cheeks gave her a radiant glow, while a sweep of kohl added intensity. Mascara-laden lashes gave her eyes a fluttery effect.To complete her look, the actress styled her hair gently in curled waves, adding a touch of femininity and softness to her overall appearance.

Advertisement

It is evident that Ananya has once again revived our affection for this classic shade by dazzling us with her most recent black ensemble. With her exceptional fashion sense and natural grace, Ananya Panday’s appeal continues to captivate her fans who are always looking forward to what she will come up with next in dressing.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan effortlessly stuns in a floral bodycon dress worth Rs.31,500, perfect for summer garden parties