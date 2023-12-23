Ananya Panday's cool statement unveiled in a cozy jumper and her forever-loved denim jeans

Ananya Panday continues to astonish us with her breathtaking and effortlessly stylish outfits. She was recently spotted at the airport, and her fashion game was on point! It was an awe-inspiring scene that left us all gushing and gasping. Panday created a sleek and simple fashion statement that left us craving extra.

Her comfy attire choice was flawless and ideal. The Dream Girl 2 actress displayed further how she is a fashionable star, with her stylish yet comfy outfit, expertly combed hair. She easily displayed her great taste with this style, leaving us all impressed and yearning for more style guidance from her. So without any further ado, let’s dig in and decode her look.

Ananya Panday’s cool and comfy airport look

Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a comfortable knit pullover. The button-up fastening design, long sleeves, and modern V neckline of the sweater gave it a sleek and stylish appearance. What's more, this gorgeous sweater is shockingly inexpensive, costing only Rs. 4,580.

It was a wise decision to pair the sweater with straight cut denim trousers. It gave the whole design a casual elegance that made it suitable for any casual day. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan fame easily mixes style with ease, illustrating that you do not have to choose between the two. This look is a great example of how to appear attractive while yet feeling comfortable.

More about this look...

The Liger diva kept her accessories basic and minimalist for this look. She finished off her airport look with a pair of white shoes, which added a sense of casual coolness to her look. The simple and subtle accessory wonderfully suited the entire setting, allowing her fashionable sweater and jeans combo to take the limelight.

The most and more noticeable is that the Gehraiyaan star went for a natural, fresh-faced look with no makeup. She let her radiant skin show through, embracing her young attractiveness and revealing that occasionally fewer is actually more. Her hair was kept loose and flowing freely, giving her an impression of effortlessness and freshness that complemented her whole look.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ airport appearances are often an excellent source of fashion guidance, and she served us this time with a fresh and celeb-approved winter ensemble. Instead of wearing the customary kurta sets or heavy trench coats, she offered us a new and fashionable way to stay warm.

The SOTY 2 diva wore a cropped knit pullover with classic denim jeans, giving us huge winter style desires. Panday's unique winter attire seamlessly demonstrated her fashion-forward taste.

We'd love to know what you think of Ananya Panday's airport outfit! Did you like her cropped knit sweater and denim pants combo? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

