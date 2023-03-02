Ananya Panday's Cult Gaia mini handbag is a sparkling glory for partying like it's chic

It's good to be knotted in the world of shimmer. We've heard so many great things about a black outfit but when there is a light of chic with accessory styling, things can pan out incredibly nice. And to our luck, interestingly, February is over but you don't have to say no to a sweetheart any time of the year. Handbags are very dear to a fashion-minded person and their impact can be undeniably positive. A quick question, have you seen Ananya Panday's recent party pictures? Her look yielded an impressive result.

If your closet is open to something cute, keep reading this non-lengthy guide. Nobody wants it difficult, that's the truth so some short and crisp tips can be stored in your memory bank. Emphasis didn't seem to be selectively only on her casual outfit or her mini arm candy. Since we came in contact with her look for Jackky Bhagnani's party night, we just love all the ice and spice it embodied from head to toe.

Ananya Panday’s casual outfit is on-point with a little bling beauty

The Liger actress rocked a monotone and non-logo-ed strappy crop top which featured a deep V neckline. If you hate wearing your blue denim, look at the side of love with the remixed colour shades. She donned it with black and grey faded bell-bottom denim pants that had a couple of buttons and ripped hem.

Also, how often has Ananya spread the word that she is familiar with mini bags? If you've felt a noticeable loss of shiny glamour in your style, check out this 'knotted kool' from Cult Gaia. Sometimes you just know that nothing can get you more compliments than a small little bag. This one doesn't lie. The 24-year-old's Rs. 44,999 'Hera' shoulder bag featured studded embellishments, double knots, a zip and a logo detail.

With her strappy heels and mini evil-eyed drop earrings, statements were made. Makeup can sometimes feel heavenly. Ananya Panday peached it up with lipstick and blush. Her water lines were on kohl and eyebrows were on brow pencil. There is a simple point of inspiration here with her straight hairdo.

