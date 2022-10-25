Ananya Panday's Diwali looks in ethnic ensembles are a dreamy, fashionable saga; Yay or Nay?

Desi elegance was the 'IT' word last week and guess who made sure of it? Ananya Panday. She was all smiles, fashionable and stunning all through the Diwali parties. The Liger actress had her own mind-blowing presentations of looks which were driven by celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio's deftness to put it all together. Fused with regality, it was a tale of all the best things and this is truly what made the actress the highlight of the nights. Always ruling the fashion spectrum, the gorgeous girl's journey has been an impressive one, and here's how she proved her looks were indeed the bestest.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's outfits for Diwali parties:

Served. Too damn. Good. Ananya's first from the series had her dressed in a Gopi Vaid set which had a halter-neck bralette, panel pants, and an organza dupatta. It brought with it much mirror work, sequin embroidery, and colourful geometric prints. This was rounded off with accessories such as a chunky necklace, bangles, and earrings. We rate this look as ON-FLEEK on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

It's not just Diwali, Ananya shows it's the chic cape season. Her monochromatic and indo-western look included a sharara set with a plunging neckline cropped blouse, high-waisted, and wide-legged bottoms, and a tonal cape. This Manish Malhotra combo made with fine chikankari threads looks like a nattier pick than just the conventional lehengas and sarees. Also styled with a simple chain, a much-needed inspiration indeed! Ananya's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Monotone goodness. The 23-year-old donned an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga from the Warli collection. The pista green set had a strappy blouse with a plunging neckline, a high-waisted and flared skirt, and a dupatta. It was all thoroughly festive and fabulous with silver sequin work. It's safe to say we're not done with the lehenga era. Her accessories amplified the beauty of this ethnic look with metal kadas, maang tikka, and tiered earrings. This ethnic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.