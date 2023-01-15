Ananya Panday’s Dolce & Gabbana dress has a glam flashback story; Find out
Ananya Panday raided Bhavana Pandey’s to find this cutesy mini dress. Would you wear it to a party?
Dresses for days is the only sartorial phrase we knew. Not anymore, lovely. It’s dresses for years now whether as an outfit repeater or borrower, Ananya Panday can help us in taking our knowledge of dressing up to fruitful levels without having to splurge and never stop. What isn't available on the fashion horizon today? There's a bountiful that can make you feel lost and fancy. Through it, the feeling of positivity and looking fabulous may not last. Go on, think how. The history goes like Bhavana Pandey, actress and Ananya's mother donned a green dress to a party in 2012 which was voted up by her daughter's dearest over the weekend.
Sometimes all you need is to look for the best outfit within the vicinity of your home and with due permission borrow some from your favourite closet and wear it confidently. For Kaajal Anand's birthday, Ananya donned a mini, monotone, and body-hugging dress that was just all that to love with a sweetheart and plunging neckline and strap-free. The Dolce & Gabbana floral lace embroidered dress comes with a ruched look giving it an edgier appeal. The same dress also had fans back in the day such as Sussanne Khan and Freida Pinto. More heart-stealers like you and us are to be added to the list, isn’t it? Parties, we are getting ready!
Ananya Panday rewears Bhavana’s mini dress like a stunning star
The 24-year-old's party look included accessories that were black, very similar to how Bhavana combined her look. Green and black is a good colour team and it is undeniably fail-proof. Ananya chose the same clutch as her mother but styled her OOTN differently with hoop earrings and black criss-cross strappy pair of black heels instead of T-strap stilettos. Ananya's makeup was glossy and pretty with kohl-decked-up eyes, glossy lipstick, and eyebrows that looked neat, all of which delivered a picture-perfect look.
