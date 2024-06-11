Ananya Panday's ensemble featuring strappy top and flared pants from Chanel exudes nothing but luxury from every angle

Co-ord sets are currently all the rage in the fashion world. These matching pairs of tops and bottoms have become the go-to choice for many, and Ananya Panday is no exception. She has been rocking co-ord sets lately, and once again, she has flaunted it with confidence. If you don’t believe us, check out her latest look.

Ananya Panday in stunning co-ord set

Ananya Panday never disappoints when it comes to fashion. After slaying in mini dresses, she is now back with another stunning co-ord set, which she wore for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony.

Her latest co-ord set is from Chanel's spring-summer 2024 collection, and it is a perfect blend of chic and trendy. Her outfit consisted of a sleek black tank top featuring a delicate thin strap, and what makes it unique is the iconic Chanel logo adorned in multiple vibrant colours. That added a subtle pop of colour to it.

She paired the tank top with flared pants. The bottoms also showcased the Chanel logo in various eye-catching hues, seamlessly complementing the colourful branding on the tank top. The pants are adorned with striking floral prints against the black backdrop, creating a visual contrast.

Together, her tank top and pants created a cohesive and luxurious look that was both trendy and unique. With this, the Dream Girl 2 actress proved that she can pull off high-end looks easily.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam

The Khaali Peeli actress’ attention to detail in accessorising her luxe co-ord set was truly impeccable. She paired her co-ord set with a flap bag that featured the same bold floral prints as pants, which tied her whole look together. Adding to the ensemble was a pair of Chanel sunglasses. To complete her look, the actress opted for thong slippers in velvet black from the brand.

In terms of make-up, she opted for a red lip tint, adding a pop of colour once again. Her cheeks were delicately blushed, adding a healthy flush of colour to her complexion. She opted for mascara-coated lashes, creating a fluttery effect.

She chose nude eyeshadow for her eyes and neatly drawn brows, which gave her outfit a soft look. The radiant base and hair left open in sleek and straight strands were the final touches to her makeup look.

In terms of fashion, Ananya Panday is giving everyone major fashion goals with her audacious style and her ability to effortlessly switch styles. Whether she is in twin coordinated sets, mini dresses, or any trend, one thing is sure Ananya Panday doesn’t seem to stop when it comes to slaying!

