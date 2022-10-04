Ananya Panday's festive glam in an Arpita Mehta lehenga is a flawless floral story; Yay or Nay?

Hello, festive month. Living the greatest glam life is what new and exciting beginnings are all about. We can't decide what is rather extra overrun with ethnic ensembles, our closet, or digital screens. Who needs that forced coaxing anymore? Not you, for a hundred percent. Because, is there anything more joyful than stumbling upon more pretty outfits? Ananya Panday has kickstarted Navratri celebrations with a stylish bang and responsible for her impressive outfit is Arpita Mehta.

We've all noted the eternal fame of lehengas. These are up and running in full chic force come what may. Made to deliver and already hinting at an extremely famous status, this green set has regal magic to introduce you to. It provides mind-blowing details and that's where your focus should be. Adept at slaying, the Liger actress was styled by ace celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Together they brought a statement look with prints and embroidery that packed a lesson-giving (the jaw-dropping kind) and a striking punch.

Ananya donned a three-piece attire that looked well designed with organza and silk. From the designer's 'Laylah' collection, the green and sand garden combo consisted of a high-waisted and printed tiered skirt clubbed with a floral hand embroidered sleeveless cropped blouse which had a deep neckline. Her dupatta too came in nattily with the Rs. 91,000 ensemble. Accessorise your desi look with the finest jewellery from Mahesh Notandass, a ring, kadas, and drop earrings. Simple and minimal makeup isn't ever going to lead to a departure, you know it, right? Lipstick, blush, kohl, and mascara, are all you need to go pink and cute. And, tousled waves look heavenly.