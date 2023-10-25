Ananya Panday's golden lehenga set with sleek bun is the PERFECT choice for Diwali parties

Ananya Panday is no stranger to the fashion industry, and she knows how to turn attention with her amazing ensembles. While we've all seen her affinity for tiny dresses, she demonstrates that she can also pull off any conventional attire with ease. She understands how to make a statement in a sleek kurta set or a mesmerizing lehenga. She recently wore a stunning golden lehenga that had everyone in awe. She has pulled off these appearances with grace and elegance, leaving us all impressed by her immaculate sense of style.

We all know Ananya Panday looked lovely in a golden lehenga, but who designed it? Who created this flawless look? Hold on to your seats, because we're going to reveal all in this post. Stay tuned as we unveil the designer of this stunning lehenga set. Prepare to enter the realm of traditional fashion and learn the mystery behind Ananya Panday's stunning beauty. You won't want to miss a single detail, so keep an eye out for the thrilling disclosures.

Ananya Panday’s golden lehenga

The SOTY 2 actress’ golden lehenga was a mesmerizing ensemble of delicate embroidery, flowing fabric, and sparkling pearls. The halter neck blouse was the highlight of the set, with its intricate white thread flower embroidery and elegant sleeveless design. The lehenga and dupatta flowed beautifully, completing the look with their soft golden hues. Ananya carried off the lehenga with poise and grace, demonstrating her impeccable fashion sense.

The Dream Girl 2 actress’ mid-waisted lehenga was a mesmerizing ensemble of intricate mirror work, delicate flower embroidery, and cutwork design. The exquisite surface embellishments highlighted the elegance and sophistication of Indian craftsmanship, while the cutwork design on the hem added a touch of modernity and fashion.

The Liger actress’ lehenga was a masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship, designed by Tarun Tahiliani and styled by Tanya Ghavri. The mid-waisted lehenga featured intricate mirror work, delicate flower embroidery, and a cutwork design on the hem. The net dupatta was a work of art in itself, adorned with pearl decorations throughout. Ananya elegantly draped the dupatta over both of her hands, completing the look.

Ananya Panday’s hair, makeup, and accessories for this look

The Gehraiyaan actress’ look was completed by her sleek low bun, captivating eye makeup, and perfectly contoured face. Her hair was artfully styled by Ayesha Devitre, while her makeup was created by Mitesh Rajani. Ananya's eye makeup was the highlight of her look, with her kohl-rimmed eyes, smeared eyeliner, and light brown shadow creating an intriguing and mesmerizing effect. Her face was perfectly contoured, with her nose and cheekbones defined and her lips adorned with a strong red lipstick. The overall look was elegant, and sophisticated, and perfectly complemented her outfit.

Ananya Panday accessorized with stunning oval-shaped stone studs, a pearl necklace, a statement ring, and kadas. Her accessories were meticulously chosen and perfectly complemented her outfit, adding a touch of refinement, timeless elegance, drama, and shine.

We want to hear from you, fashionistas! What about Ananya Panday's gorgeous look struck you the most? Was it her stunning haircut, the precise intricacies of her outfit, or the superb jewels she wore? Share your opinions in the comments box below and tell us what drew you in the most. We can't wait to hear your fashionable thoughts!

