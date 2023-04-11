Ananya Panday's Gucci black handbag is a ball of cuteness; Can you guess its cost?

As jubilant a look as it can get. Ananya Panday's recent look from the screening night of Jubilee was a semi-formal look at its part winter, part Spring best. Her outfit code had us at cosy and soon sexy. Treat alert: We can all get vacay-ready because the Bollywood actress rocked a bodysuit as a top and if you want to play the protagonist in your meeting or lunch look as well, there's an abundance of new tries you can bring to life. Just something we noticed is how easy she separates them to accessorise.

All items in her look were designed to be scene-stealers. From the cooly-shaped handbag to her hot-glam bodysuit. Ananya knows best and we are utterly tempted to copy this look. So, how do we do what she did? The Gehraiyaan actress's look may be a few days old but the picture stands out with a beige-hued rib knit piece which had a deep V neckline and a bodice-hugging fit. Seems like she shopped for her Missguided one-piece number for Rs. 408.58 from ASOS which ran out of stock. What appears as a surprise here is that the 24-year-old didn't opt for the predictable pair of black pants. Naturally, we would guess so given her tiny handbag.

Ananya Panday’s outfit is as stellar as her black Gucci handbag

Trouser vibes coming in well. Denim is good for all days and trousers are for the more formal and immaculate show-ups. A lovable one for your style books is Ananya Panday's cream trousers with a high waist and wide-leg hem. Better late than never, don't say we haven't informed you about her absolutely fashionable pants. She styled her getup with the Tifosa Ball bag from Gucci's Pre-Owned series.

Designed from calf leather and with a Double G logo, two long handles, zip fastening, and gold-tone hardware as details that made it look put together, this accessory costs Rs. 2,30,970.09. The Liger actress's look was epic-ly a hit with peep-toe nude heels, her hairstyle that was left down and straight and a glossy pout.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.