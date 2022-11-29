Ananya Panday's H&M pantsuit styled with Swarovski ear cuffs gives us a total chocolate rush

The chocolate mania lives on with Ananya Panday's latest look. November dressing looks like gold and it's only going to get amped up with December's fashion drops. Your celebrities have spoken sartorially and we know that pantsuits won't disappear from our sights. Earlier this month we were totally sucked in the edgy fit of Priyanka Chopra's blue Ronny Kobo pantsuit and yesterday the Liger actress proved this is here to carve out more such stylish takes and stay approachable.

Right out of her stylebook, Ananya nailed the pantsuit vibe with something sexy and that is a clear indication that the party season has begun. There are tons of inspiration everywhere and while most people are looking at bralettes and pantsuits together, Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio had a non-predictive move in mind. Unsurprisingly, we're already invested in this inspiration. If you haven't yet tried every trick in the fashion book, this version may excite you much.

The look in question includes a far sexier way to pull off a pantsuit. This duo is famous to make trends and not chase any religiously, they ditched a bralette and did not leave the pantsuit plain. Ananya's H&M single-breasted blazer had a pretty oversized fit, shoulder pads, pockets, and peak lapels. This was clubbed with trousers. There's a good punch of sheen on the outfit and that makes it look classier. She wore it over a criss-cross, strappy bodysuit, or a crop top, hard to figure since the blazer's button is fastened here. Either way, you got two style tips. There's no such thing as a summer outfit anymore, right? Refer to these as your winter wins.

Ananya Panday's pantsuit and ear cuffs are all the chic

The 24-year-old's look also had great finds in the name of the gold ear cuffs from Swarovski, Kaj Fine Jewellery's rings, and pointed-toe pumps. Her beauty for the evening deserves a mention as it included a peach eyeshadow, highlighted skin, blush, glossy lipstick, and eyeliner and the gelled hairdo gets a Y2K offering. What an aesthetic to adore!