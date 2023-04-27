Ananya Panday's H&M X Mugler mini bodycon dress is pink prettiness for the win

Pink got posted up. We won't say again though because this little pink dress is super new. H&M has an attractive history of collaborations over the years and this year it is set to win up dreams and offer luxury and chic with Mugler. Set to go live on Monday, the first day of May that is also known as the drama-driven Met Gala day. Had you watched a couple of previews online, you would have spotted catsuits, mini dresses, blazers, cut-out outfits and so on. And, guess who is already hooked on the collection? Our favourite stunner Ananya Panday got her hands a little early on one of the cutest dresses.

Our Barbie will never let us get over all shades of pink in this world. Yesterday she promoted Dream Girl 2 at the most happening cricket tournament currently and for which she decked up in a mini dress. It is in Spring when we let our closet take too much weight off short and hot dresses. And to pave a wider and stronger path, we have a long holiday weekend lined up. Sorry, prepare to be slightly disappointed if you have a working day in between. At the same time, we want to think about a ray of luck that we definitely have some downtime to party. And for that, we can be together and try a look together.

Ananya Panday in her pretty pink perfection element

It's hard not to want the oomph that her dress displayed like it understood what we most waited for. The Gehraiyaan actress was styled by Meagan Concessio after a couple of months of having been styled by another famous stylist. This look heeded the call to make a statement with features, such as a single long sleeve, an elongated tie-up detail seen on her neck, a ruched bodice and a sneaky but sexy side cut-out detail.

On a side note, do you think it would also look exemplary as a co-ordinated skirt and top? Who does not get excited about brunches anymore? We all do and it is so very normal to have pictures ready in your mind about what to pick and how to style it.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress also embraced a couple of accessories - none looked like the guessable pink. It was far from the co-ordinated hue and if you are a devoted collector of silver and black-hued items, these are things that were made to impress.

The 24-year-old was definitely prettified with a pair of Mary Jane black heels, KAJ Fine Jewellery's drop earrings and a ring. The Liger actress sported a high bun and a sheeny makeup which had lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow and mascara that combined her look.

