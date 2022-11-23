Ananya Panday’s Jacquemus bag paired with white ruched dress is the ultimate play on date night dressing

Ananya Panday stepped out for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash in a picture-perfect white ruched dress. However, what we cannot get over is the envy-worthy lilac bag that takes the ensemble to a whole new level of perfection. This party season certainly brought in an influx of solid-colored ensembles and Ananya Panday has certainly been on top of it. With her latest appearance, she served lessons on how to style a white ruched dress to make a feminine and flattering statement without going OTT. Read on for the complete breakdown of the look.

Ananya Panday’s White Dress

As Ananya Panday pauses and poses for the paps at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash she proves a white look has a timeless charm and is a fail-safe option when you want to step out in style. She chose to sport a Sirene Dress in White by House of CB. The dress is certainly a figure-perfecting curation entirely made up of luxurious organza mesh that delivers a sheer look. The fully lined stretchable dress is made up of soft mesh with polyester, elastane, and power mesh for a body-hugging finish. The dress features a bustier neckline, and delicate spaghetti straps and is accentuated with all-over ruched details to flaunt the House of CB signature hourglass bodice. The white dress features a stunning knee length that makes it the perfect outfit pick for romantic date nights, glam parties, and evening affairs.

The actress’s luxuriously lilac Jacquemus bag

While the Liger actress swayed away from her signature peppy-hued outfits, she added a pop of color with her lilac Jacquemus bag that adds a touch of drama to the otherwise all-white look. She chose Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito Noeud Coiled handbag in a delightful pastel shade that featured a fixed rolled carry handle, a detachable shoulder strap, the brand’s logo hardware at the front, a classic foldover flap with magnetic press-stud closure along with a twill lining in beige. Take cues from the look and add a subtle dimension to an all-white look with an incredibly flattering lilac bag like Ananya’s designer Italian leather handbag.

Another element that added an adorable romantic effect to her fit was the gorgeous pair of heart-shaped earrings accentuated with dreamy pearls. To round off the look she opted for Meta Heeled Sandals by Cult Gaia worth Rs. 38,999.00. The heels feature a two-layer PVC strap along with a three-inched sculptural stacking stone heel. Go the Ananya way and pair your statement white knee-length dress with a pastel bag and transparent strappy heels. Complete the look with a glam face that features glossy neutral lips, bold brows, mascara-laden eyes, and flushed cheeks.