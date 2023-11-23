Ananya Panday's lilac mini dress and oversized jacket combo is ideal choice for BFF's party

Ananya Panday, the pinnacle of Gen-Z flair looked stunning in a mesmerizing lilac costume that had everyone amazed. A-list celebrities were present at the red-carpet event, and they couldn't help but be impressed by Ananya's stylish choice. This lilac ensemble reminded us of the time when she wore a similar-colored fit to the Gadar 2 success party. So buckle up as we decode the details behind Ananya’s newest fashion statement. Let's be amazed by Ananya's superb sense of style!

Ananya Panday's trailblazing affair with lilac showcases the ideal blend in a mini dress and oversized jacket duo

We have all the details on how the Dream Girl 2 star looked gorgeous in a lilac gown on the red carpet! The ensemble featured not one, but two gorgeous details. Firstly, she looked stunning in a full-sleeved blazer jacket with a stylish shawl lapel collar. Guess what’s more? The price of this enormous jacket was Rs. 22,086! What a way to make a statement! But that isn't all. The Gehraiyaan wore a same-colored little dress with a lovely jewel neckline below the jacket. This lovely little dress cost Rs. 12,084. When the costs of both parts are added together, the total comes to Rs. 34,170. The dress was courtesy of the label, Norma Kamali.

The luxurious arm candy for the stunningly elegant look

The Khaali Peeli actress understands how to make a statement with her accessories! Her go-to option? Pretty shoulder bags give a touch of class to her ensembles. She outdid herself with her current pick. Ananya was seen wearing a beautiful Yves Saint Laurent purse, which cost a whopping Rs. 3,91,678. What a stylish investment! The light-colored bag matched her entire appearance, making her even more stunning. The fashion spectacle, however, did not end there. Ananya finished off her look with a pair of lilac-colored open-toe shoes. Her outfit was completed perfectly with these matching heels.

Pati Patni Aur Woh chose a perfect matte-finished foundation that gave her complexion a smooth and beautiful shine. Her cheekbones were nicely sculpted, giving her face dimension. But it was her glossy pink lipstick and filled brows that sealed the deal, giving her a youthful and fresh appearance. Ananya had her short hair in loose beach waves, simply styled with a center partition. The end result? She dazzled with a stylish and easy appearance that complemented her overall style well. Ananya finished her makeup look modestly, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Did you like Ananya Panday's appearance as much as we did? We couldn't help but fall in love with the lavender color she wore from head to toe. If you're as taken with this amazing combination as we are, let us know in the comments section below. We'd love to know what you think!

