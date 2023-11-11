Ananya Panday's love affair with pink reaches new heights in a Rs. 3.8 lakh pre-draped saree

Ananya Panday, dressed to the nines in a gorgeous soft pink attire. She seemed to have a thing for this lovely hue, and we can't blame her! Whether she's wearing soft pink or another color, she always looks gorgeous. But first, let's chat about her Diwali attire from last night.

Brace yourselves, for its massive number is going to blow your head! We can't wait to reveal all the juicy information and decipher every piece of her stunning outfit. Folks, stay tuned for more updates on the Dream Girl 2-star ensemble’s stylish updates!

Ananya Panday’s pre-draped saree ensemble in a blush pink shade

Ananya recently wore a gorgeous pink saree that was a total show grabber. This saree, made of georgette, had it all: sequins, sparkle, and elegance. The saree and strapless bustier had all-over sequin embellishment, making them ideal for the holiday season. The bustier had a sweetheart neckline, which added an elegant touch to the ensemble. But wait, there's more! Along with the sequin embellishments, this pre-draped saree included mirror work and cutdana work. Prepare yourselves for the price - this stunning artwork by Arpita Mehta costs a whopping Rs. 3,85,000.

More about Ananya Panday’s look!

Let us now discuss the Gehraiyaan actress’ accessories game! We all know she loves chokers, whether they're worn with traditional, fusion, or western attire. This time, however, she decided to change things up and go for a more basic look. Ananya opted for a set of stunning dangling earrings, a modest kada, and a ring. These accessories together offered just the proper amount of shine and elegance to her entire outfit. It's great to see her adopt a more simple look, demonstrating that sometimes less is more.

Now, let's take a look at the Khaali Peeli fame’s makeup and hair during the celebration. We all know she's naturally beautiful, but she understands how to accentuate it. Ananya picked a brilliant makeup base that gave her a dazzling shine for this important event. Her eyes were the focus of attention, with thick mascara and kohl-rimmed eye makeup. To make her eyes stand out, she used pink eyeshadow and a dab of sparkle in the inner eye corner. Not to mention her lips, which were adorned with a lovely dark pink lipstick that lent a dramatic and bright touch to her whole look. Her hairstyle was basic yet stunning. The Pati Patni Aur Woh fame styled her open hair in free waves with a central partition for a look that was effortlessly beautiful and lovely.

Her delicate pink color choice, mixed with the amazing sequin details and mirror work, resulted in a mesmerizing combination. Don't pass up the chance to voice your opinion while adding to the fashion discussion. We want to hear from you, fashion lovers! Did you like Ananya Panday's blush pink pre-draped saree ensemble? If so, please leave a comment below and let us know what you think!

