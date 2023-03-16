Ananya Panday's Manish Malhotra saree is Spring fabulousness in a pastel picture

In a saree do we trust anymore? Surely. Always. In a season where neon bikinis and beach life gets to be the centre of the universe, one can agree that an ethnic outfit too has a mind of its own. How? From jacket-free versions to strappy blouses and airy fabrics get replaced. Pictures of heavy layers and some real pieces in our closet are frozen upon and destined to grab attention is everything non-heavy, comfy and sexy. Ananya Panday's desi look is the reason why we need some blues and glamour in our Spring days.

Dressed in new attire and flowers to flaunt, Ananya as a wedding guest for the past 2 days is making our world go round and round with her chic outfits. She found allure in a pastel ensemble again as she headed to Alanna Panday's big day and we're all glad to meet another blue that will paint our day pretty.

At this point, we know we cannot stop attending weddings and celebrating life like we did pre-Covid. So, there is a strong chance that you're still crazily and joyfully in love with sarees. A fancy and on-point choice, if you will. Ananya's OOTD was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a two-piece attire.

Ananya Panday looks ravishing in a desi attire

This year-round-famous ensemble is a creation of Manish Malhotra. Just a few days after Ananya wrapped her look as a showstopper for the costume designer's 'Diffuse' collection, she wore another gorgeous outfit from his collections. Her monotone chiffon saree with floral pattern hand-embroidered in dori.

The white work on her saree also complemented her bralette-style plunging neckline blouse which was rich in sequins meaning? It added radiance to her look. Into the jewellery royalty, we go with Manish's bangles and a necklace. The 24-year-old's look was also soothing to look at with pink lipstick, blush, and a straight hairdo.

