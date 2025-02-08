Ananya Panday's mesmerizing look in Phool saree set worth Rs 2,44,999 proves she’s definitely not into ordinary fashion

Let’s take a moment to admire this beauty named Ananya Panday, the OG Bae who doesn’t believe in ordinary fashion! The actress dropped a sneak peek of her shoot in a gorgeous saree, which she wore to attend a wedding. But knowing the actress, it was surely not typical but purely magical. The ethnic pick was a perfect amalgamation of modern twists into desi glam. Curious to know the details? Then, let’s dive into it!

Ananya Panday posted a short video where she was draped in a not-so-ordinary saree. The Phool saree set from the Itrh collection, priced at Rs 2,44,999, delicately covered the actress's body from all right angles. This pink Lucknowi traditional ensemble was beautifully designed with intricate hand embroidery and long mirror tassels attached to it at the edge.

Bae indeed draped the saree perfectly with the clean pleats visible at the front, but the real twist was the pallu. Ditching that traditional method of putting the pallu on the shoulder, she gave it an off-shoulder touch and wrapped it around her arms.

Well, her blouse was no less than a show-stopper! It was a bold and glamorous corset-style blouse with delicate mirror work adorned all over it and the gota lines, perfectly showing that modern and traditional fashion can go hand-in-hand. It hugged her toned physique, enhancing her overall appearance.

When draped in a beautiful saree, the jewelry game shouldn’t be falling behind, and Ananya perfectly understood the assignment. She highlighted her neck with the breathtaking emerald necklace, designed with precise detailing and matching drop earrings for an enchanting touch. Also, her wrist was adorned with traditional kadas.

Advertisement

The dewy finish was the perfect addition. Adding the beauty touch, the actress set the radiant base, and with the touch of blush glow, pink shade eyeshadow, kajal stroke, and lips painted in a soft pink shade, she added an irresistible charm to her appearance.

Her hairdo brought back the old charm. She neatly tucked her tresses back into a classic bun and was all set to flaunt, but not without some floral twist. The Call Me Bae actress decorated her bun with pink flowers and completed the look with the tiny bindi settled between her brows.

With this look, Ananya Panday set a whole different vibe at the wedding. Everything from her phool saree set and emerald jewelry to her flower bun hairstyle, the actress once again proved that she’ll be the ultimate fashion queen.