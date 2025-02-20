Ananya Panday’s no-makeup, yellow kurta look is a lesson in easy style, finished with Hermes Oran sandals worth ₹69K

The cuteness-overloaded actress Ananya Panday knows how to make our hearts flutter with just one appearance. A single glimpse of her is enough to brighten our day, and when she’s dressed in an ethnic ensemble, love is truly in the air. For an afternoon outing, the actress stepped out wearing a stunning yellow kurta set, effortlessly styled with a luxurious touch. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Glowing under the sunlight, Ananya Panday embraced the day in ethnic style. She wore a beautiful yellow kurta set that is perfect for everyday wear, yet, when styled correctly, can effortlessly turn heads at family functions. This perfect blend of comfort and style featured half sleeves and a V-neckline adorned with delicate white cut-out details. The traditional silhouette was further enhanced by trendy flared sleeves.

The kurta set was paired with ankle-length palazzo pants, which featured a cut-out design at the hem. This lightweight combination was ideal for a chic yet comfortable look, while the vibrant yellow and soft white hues added a refreshing touch.

When it came to styling, the actress kept her jewelry minimal—just perfect for an everyday look. Her ears were adorned with simple round earrings, and her fingers were stacked with rings. This subtle yet striking jewelry choice elevated her outfit effortlessly. To further highlight the accessories, you can opt for a sleek bun like Ananya did or leave your hair open for a more relaxed look.

Advertisement

As for her skin? It glowed naturally! The actress skipped makeup and proudly flaunted her natural beauty, radiating an inner glow that no makeup can replicate.

To complete her morning look, the Call Me Bae actress opted for Hermes Oran sandals worth Rs 69,301.

Ananya Panday didn’t just make an appearance—she spread elegance and simplicity with her fresh-colored kurta set and minimal styling. Once again, she proved how to dress effortlessly for any occasion.