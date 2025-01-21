Ananya Panday’s one-of-a-kind sensational look in Anavila Kanit saree and silk lungi instantly gets a screaming reaction

The moment we think Ananya Panday’s fashion has already reached its peak, she surprises us again, proving she’s just getting started. Just moments ago, the actress set the internet ablaze with her unique look, blending a sari and lungi together. Sounds interesting, right? Well, it turned out to be absolutely awesome. Let’s dive into the details of her stunning ensemble.

The Call Me Bae star is a real-life fashion icon whose style always speaks for itself. She recently dropped a major look on her social media, wearing an Anavila creation. For the upper body, she donned a Kanit saree featuring a black base with red and blue checks, along with golden streaks. She boldly styled it like a strapless blouse, with the attached pallu casually thrown over her shoulder, eliciting jaw-dropping reactions.

We also can’t stop praising the stylist who brought this unique look to life. The actress’s bottom was equally unconventional. Crafted from spun silk, she chose to pair her bold saree top with a lungi. Yes, a lungi, which added a statement-making element to her outfit.

To keep the ensemble in the spotlight, Ananya opted for minimal accessories. She wore stacked earrings and a round nose ring, which added a touch of vintage charm. Additionally, the black round bindi on her forehead lent an understated appeal to her look.

Her makeup was absolutely flawless and has won our hearts. She sported a radiant base layered with a rosy blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, pink-toned eyeshadow, and lipstick—all of which highlighted her sharp facial features beautifully.

Our favorite part, however, was her hairstyle. Staying true to the theme of her look, Ananya tied her hair back and skipped the usual headband. Instead, she adorned her hairstyle with a gajra, exuding fresh and traditional vibes.

From the uniquely draped saree to the vintage accessories and soft, glam makeup, Ananya Panday brought a bold new touch to her fashion game. Kudos to the stylist and makeup artist for creating this stunning vision so beautifully. We are absolutely in love with this daring side of Ananya—it’s truly a fashion moment to celebrate!

