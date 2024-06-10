Ananya Panday’s pink crystal embellished dress worth Rs 54,900 is adding sparkle and shine to this party season

As the party season kicks off, everyone is searching for the perfect outfits to shine at every event. Bollywood celebrities, known for their impeccable style, offer a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Among them, Ananya Panday stands out with her stunning looks.

The actress has always been a fashion icon, and her latest outfit not only proves it but also takes her style to a whole new level. So, check out her latest look.

Ananya Panday’s latest look

Ananya Panday recently turned heads in a pink mini dress from the brand Area. Her eye-catching outfit was perfect for a young starlet, making her look stylish and glamorous. The statement piece featured thin straps with a plunging neckline, giving it an alluring look. The mini length of her dress highlighted her long legs, making it perfect for a glam event.

What made the dress truly stand out were the tiny crystals adorning it all over. These crystals made her dress shine even more, making it apt for a perfect night event. Her dress is a perfect mix of elegance with a bit of fun and sparkle. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 54,900.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ dress is perfect for a great night out at clubs or lounges, where the sparkly details will catch the light and make you shine. It is also an elegant choice for a special date night and romantic dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her outfit with silver earrings from Swarovski, a brand for which she also serves as an ambassador. The earrings added a touch of elegance to her already dazzling ensemble. She paired the dress with black heels adorned with a pink bow from the brand Mach and Mach, adding a playful touch to her outfit.

Her makeup was also done in a soft pink colour to enhance her dress. Pink blush, glossy lips, and pink eyeshadow beautifully complemented her flawless complexion. She complimented her appearance with curly lashes and defined eyebrows. Ananya let her hair down in loose curls and hence had that laid-back glamour look.

Ananya Panday’s confidence and stylish appearance in a pink mini dress prove why she is the most talked about fashion icon today. With the parties in sight, her look is very inspiring for getting our sparkling outfits ready. Therefore, follow the suit of Ananya, shop for the perfect pink mini-dress for yourself, and be chic and charming at the next event you choose to attend.

