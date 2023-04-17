Ananya Panday's RipNdip sweater is the winter cool we totes have forgotten; Check out its price

Ananya Panday re-joined in on the cold-weather fashion. How do we know it? She jetted off to Dubai and seemed to have dusted off her basic crop top and denim shorts look. It's right, it is very unusual for a non-traveller to put a sweater into daily use given the dominant flashes of sun rays, but when you have to travel by night you need to do what you need to do, that is, to wear warm clothes. Sweaters have a reputation for comforting us with their soothing soft fabric but also chic-ing us up when you have chosen what looks like a complete deal.

Just today we studied the Liger actress's casual look. It made us focus on how denim has cemented itself as a must-have in summer as well. Sweaters too have been our long-time favourite and these were together styled by Ananya. The young star chose the 'Lets Get The Bread' knit sweater from RipNDip which was made with long sleeves, a graphic print, ribbed hem and cuffs.

Ananya Panday rocks a comfortably cool look in a sweater and denim pants

It had minute details of embroidery done on its sleeves. Cute as it is, think of its wearability. Where and how to don it? Team it with shorts, skirts or pants as Ananya Panday initiated which can be sported to travelling as a definite number one option but also to shopping and sipping on some hot chocolate.

She chose a pair of light blue bell-bottom jeans to round off her look with the Rs. 5,850 sweater. Do you not want the blue? How about the classic black? Wear it on because this sweater is loaded with more hues. Sounds more at the moment? Yes, that is needed. The 24-year-old chose a pair of white flats and a backpack to accessorise her look.

Why pack your face with heavy makeup when you can keep it light? Ananya showed just that with extremely minimal makeup. She wore mini earrings and a knotted hairdo to fly out in style.

Do you love her airport look? Let us know in the comments section.

