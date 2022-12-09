Ananya Panday's Source Unknown low-rise skirt and tank top are high on a casual chic vibe

True, we won't be getting over ethnic ensembles and party dresses anytime soon but there is a cutesy and little risky business we wish to consider. Ananya Panday is in skirt season and we want it to reenter the conversation of December style. You've been warned that we won't stop sharing chic references with you and it looks like winter can't cast its cold spell on us. You may have a million shopping tabs awaiting your approval but this one is an easy yes.

Fabulous style all the way, says the Liger actress. Who is ready to stare into the new and nice look? In other words, there is no reason to wait until the next summer arrives. Wear your casuals in the form of a micro skirt and crop top as you head out during the day with your pals. This combo as selected by Meagan Concessio for Ananya was a standout find from Source Unknown. Not unknown anymore to us and we're happy to get these two that look like wear-forever-perfection.

Cue the jaw drops already. It's not all sparkle that is the best aesthetic currently and as seen here, a plain skirt and a top can be cool. The 24-year-old recently rolled out a shoot in a sandy brown low-rise skirt. High-waisted ensembles please rest up until we see you again. The Rs. 6,995.76 pleated number featured angled pockets and a ripped hem.

Ananya Panday's aces her OOTD in Source Unknown's skirt and crop top

Make this look like a hot shot one with a white tank top. Made from a rayon and spandex blend, the Rs. 3,949.70 bodice-hugging sleeveless top consisted of asymmetrical scoop armholes and an off-center neckline. Finally, our denim pants can meet something newer and edgier.

Catch the sun rays and all things good hereafter as you sport a smart look with a pair of heeled loafers or sneakers and a black belt. Have your hair clipped at the back or leave it down. You can untie it or secure it into a high ponytail as well. Lost yourself too much in the shimmery and smokey-eye makeup gaze? Hop back to the good old kohl and a flattering pink lipstick.