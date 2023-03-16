Ananya Panday's Tarun Tahiliani lehenga is pure prettiness with floral glamour

Are the days of floral gone, really? The ace-cest of all to make headlines especially at an uncontrollable length during spring and summer surely knows how to get us talking but swooning mostly. On a March mid-week afternoon, Ananya Panday's pictures up on our screens are absolutely looking good but also making us travel back to the 2022 day when Nora Fatehi wore it first for Diwali as styled by Aastha Sharma but with a different dupatta. A year-old but ever on a 360° high elegance.

By the way, can you give us an approximate number of how many times floral print or appliqué has been the trustable icing on the cake? A pale lehenga without flowers, are you sure you want this when you want to look too on-trend? Let's see how much of a tweak can bring allure in best terms to your look as a wedding guest. Most importantly to cater to all our love and obsession for lehengas, we have Ananya's desi look in Tarun Tahiliani attire from her cousin Alanna Panday's wedding celebrations. But, as mentioned there is also a plus one style edition from 'Painterly Dreams'. More learning, the better.

Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi look stunning in lehengas

The Liger actress was styled today by Tanya Ghavri in a pastel lehenga with superb embroidery. Colourful, insanely soothing to look at and a fanciful blast of opulence, she looked stunning in an expensive creation which was made by the designer for his Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection.

Ananya's 'Bloom lehenga' included tints which was an inspiration derived by nature and brought to the fashion life through hues like rose pink, aqua lilac, and lavender. Her see-through dupatta had a tasseled beaded hem, galore of flower patterns, crystals and a 3D appliqué detail. It was also worn well with a cropped and plunging neckline blouse which had a beautiful stretch of details, such as pearls at the back, beads and French knots. The coming together of a dazzling look, matte makeup and a wavy hairdo with fresh lilies were beautiful. Her studded earrings were chosen from Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar that completed her getup.





Can you rate Ananya's desi look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her 5 sarees that defined 'love in a bling' to us