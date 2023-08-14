Ananya Panday's teal blue saree worth Rs 14,975 is perfect for Raksha Bandhan 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently astounded her fans by wearing stunning sarees while promoting her movie Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Now Ananya Panday has taken to enthusiastically promoting her next film Dream Girl 2 in sarees. She has been effortlessly exemplifying the adaptability of sarees. Ananya was spotted wearing a teal blue saree. The relaxed drape and teal tint give the ensemble a new touch, while the colour provides a contemporary edge. Let's put some light on this look.

Ananya Panday slays in handwoven Banarasi silk saree

Ananya Panday wore a captivating teal blue silk saree that was handcrafted in the renowned city of Benaras. Safe to say, she made a bold fashion statement. Because the saree was unadorned, the natural elegance of the Benarasi silk could take centrestage. Its rich finish and complex weaving perfectly encapsulated ancient workmanship. Ananya showed grace and elegance while wearing a deep-necked shirt with straps. The price tag on this gorgeous set is Rs 14,975, which is a tribute to the skill and quality that went into making this enduring item. The saree is from the label Ekaya Banaras.

Ananya Panday's minimalistic elegance shines in Regal Ruby is pure gold

The gorgeous look that Meagan Concessio created for Ananya Panday was the ideal fusion of elegant simplicity. Her look was centred on a stunning ruby necklace, which she wore with regal-looking hexagonal gold-plated earrings by Amrapali Jewels. Makeup artist Stacy Gomes expertly applied minimal makeup that complemented the saree's simplicity. Ananya's hair was done by Ayesha Devitre in a sleek bun with a centre division, which gave the entire ensemble a sense of refinement.

Ananya Panday's appearance was the epitome of subtle elegance and classic flair.It also reaffirms and shows how she can make a fashion statement for every event with her great taste and assured approach.

