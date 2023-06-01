Ananya Panday's The Loom kurta set looks gorgeously blue and bears an affordable price tag; Check it out

In full 'blueoom'. It is time to go blue and let the word not have you annoyed. Blue can be flawless, elegant and a topic that can be pleasant to hear about. If you think travel outfits in Summer have to be over-the-top or too dressy, we won't let you lean on that thought every minute. Of course, we see where you're coming from, with full of fashion tips in mind, but we suggest you flex that flair while you also care for your comfort. Are we wrong here? Check out Ananya Panday's kurta set and no we won't ask you for more (except to give you tips).

In Summer, we simply do not want to look at quilted jackets, skinny jeans, and body-hugging dresses. Because truthfully, kurta sets know how to serve and what to serve - a statement and an airy feeling. Let us begin with a fact: kurtas are for everyone, and there is no time you cannot look fabulous in one. Kurtas are the star of the space in fashion right now as celebrities are wearing these almost every day.

Ananya Panday styles her desi attire with a Louis Vuitton tote bag

Just yesterday we gave you a recommendation of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's look in a kurta set and today we are here to give you a lesson on Panday's powder blue look. Well, she returned to Mumbai from a shoot schedule and it was the simplest look we have seen lately.

All anyone can talk about is that this kurta set is good and we too are here to do so. A solid style won't be the same without something that looks essential; you wear it for a purpose and fun, both are equally of supreme value. The Liger actress wore The Loom two-piece kurta set with much grace and she also styled it with her luxurious bag.

Ananya's Rs 2,790 co-ordinated set is every bit pretty, classy and ultimately fashionable as an outfit suitable for weddings. Should you be far from getting yourself this attire? It's a cotton-dobby curated combo which consists of a sleeveless kurta with a round neckline, a keyhole neckline, and lace detailing. Her straight-fit pants bore an elasticated waist and her dupatta was of a see-through fabric. Sorry, there's a catch, you do not get this outfit with a dupatta.

You should also learn of the common detail that prevailed, schiffli embroidered borders. Its very definition stands for intricately-designed patterns that range from floral to geometric. It is not only used as a decorative detail on clothes but also appears on home decor items and more.

She accessorized her ethnic ensemble with her white flats and a Louis Vuitton x YK Neverfull MM tote bag that had monogram canvas, two handles, and quirky and colorful embroidered motifs. The Gehraiyaan actress owned her look with a knotted low hairdo and minimal makeup.

Create your very own wedding-guest look. Style your kurta set sans dupatta with silver oxidised jhumkas, rings, a handcuff and a sling bag. Your footwear too can be silver-toned, preferably heels, but listen to your whims too, please.

Advertisement

Did you like her airport look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Manish Malhotra blouse is as pearl-personified as Deepika Padukone's Abu & Sandeep creation