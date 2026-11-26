Ananya Panday manages to balance her fashion choices and leans into playful and effortless looks. Whether she was lounging by the pool, enjoying a yacht ride, or taking a stroll by the shore, each look had its own charm.

Here are nine outfits from Ananya Panday’s Maldives vacation that deserve a closer look.

Ananya Panday’s Travel Diaries: 9 Unmissable looks by Call Me Bae actress

1. Ananya Panday’s classic look in a white two-piece bikini

Ananya soaked up the sun in a simple and classic white string swimwear. She completed the beach-ready look with a messy bun and dark sunglasses while relaxing on a wooden deck lounger.

2. Ananya Panday delivers style quotient with a chic black top

Ananya sports a chic black strapless top paired with a high-waisted black mini skirt featuring colourful floral embellishments and delicate fringe detailing along the hem.

3. Ananya’s playful look in poolside orange gingham set

Ananya Panday opted for an orange gingham swimwear paired with a matching Mandarin-print blouse. She completed the look with a fun poolside moment on a pink flamingo float, giving off a playful look by the poolside in the Maldives.

4. Ananya raises the heat with a sunflower bikini

Ananya experimented with prints during an earlier getaway, donning a bright yellow sunflower top, bringing out a vibrant look to the vacation.

5. Ananya serves an ultimate look with her vibrant mini dress

Ananya Panday looks dashing in a fitted mini dress featuring vibrant shades of bright orange, fiery red, and golden yellow. The dress has a straight neckline and a body-hugging silhouette.

6. Ananya’s chic white crop top with blue and white trousers

Panday paired a chic white strapless bandeau crop top with high-waisted blue-and-white tie-dye trousers. The fitted top featured a subtle textured finish, while the vibrant abstract print added more texture to the whole outfit.

7. Panday’s gorgeous summer co-ord look for a perfect beach day

The actress serves major fashion goals in a floral two-piece summer co-ord set with a breezy, beachwear aesthetic. She matched it with a high-waisted mini skirt with a layered ruffled hem.

8. Ananya’s amazing pose in a crimson sequined mini dress

Adding a perfect dose of glamour to her vacation wardrobe, the Call Me Bae actress stepped out in a sparkling crimson strapless mini dress for a perfect evening.

9. Ananya Panday’s tropical look with a sunshine yellow sundress

Ananya also embraced cheerful prints during her getaway, with a sunshine-yellow cutout beach dress that perfectly complemented the tropical setting, looking breathtaking on her Maldives vacation.

The series of looks is just some of the impeccable looks by the actress, setting up as the perfect fashion guide.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor's Travel Diaries: 7 stunning looks that serve as ultimate fashion guide for vacations