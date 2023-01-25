Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all hearts for the jacket season; Guess the cost of her Puma X Ami jacket

Everything looks so warm and yet so cool around you. Now, that's how the winter season rolls. Puffer jackets, gloves and boots are out on spins and taste-makers like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will help add a cosy something again to your closet. Meet the common jet-setters who prefer their airport looks to be centered around a bucket hat and sweatshirt ritual. Today, the couple gave a turn to jackets and this surely does build on their history of twinning and winning style.

Nothing says a great gift as a jacket. One for yourself, one for your partner, take love wherever you go and ensure it's up in the air. Reads like validation for Valentine's Day, is it? In the name of comfort and chic, opt for a jacket ditto as the Bollywood actress which is shoppable from Farfetch. There is no day or time when we all do not deserve the best buy. Made for the new season's drop, Anushka rocked a Puma x Ami sherpa jacket. A little streetwear, and a lot sportswear, you can pair the Rs. 35,079.19 perfection with wool-made beige pants and a white crew neck tee.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a case for jackets for the win

The two-tone zipper jacket drew us to it with its high neck feature, a coloured and bright chest pocket with logos of both brands and long sleeves. The yellow bucket hat doesn't seem to fit us because of the hue and her black fanny pack and multi-coloured sports shoes look neat and nice together.

Vamika's handsome father may have a soft spot for athleisure wear but this casual outfit has get-on-board energy. How much does the Indian cricketer adore a backpack? The answer is infinite. The 34-year-old is a baseball cap fan and he styled The New York Yankees cap with a corduroy jacket which can be fastened with buttons and not a zipper. It bears pockets and can be teamed with pants designed from wool again or live in a sporty world with squeaky clean white and ivory blend shoes.