Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are cool baseball cap fans; Guess the cost of her Rotate Sunday sweatsuit

For you and us, by Anushka Sharma. Seems like whatever the day this winter, the Bollywood actress will rock a sweatsuit. Her liking towards sweatsuits has gone too amazingly far and trust us, it is the comfort we all need. Having catapulted as gym wear ideally is also fit for all outings, it is the uncomplicated flex of the hour. Vamika's mother adores one for travel. Spotted with her all-time favourite travel person, Virat Kohli again at the Mumbai airport recently, the couple chose twinning takes with their baseball caps and play of black shade while their outfits were different and yet cool.

To join the likes of Anushka's trendy sweatsuit streak, let us take you through her co-ordinated look. We comb through trends and shopping sites, and all are painted with too many co-ord sets and this could be a trust-worthy buy for your February installation. True to its definition, that is to say, nice and warm, the Sultan actress donned a Rotate Sunday by Birger Christensen navy blue combo.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in winter-appropriate outfits

Your sweatsuits needn't always be flashy or plain grey. That rut is a long gone story now, make it navy blue next. The 34-year-old picked out Rs. 12,627.43 track pants designed from cent per cent organic cotton. It had a straight leg fit, side pockets, elasticated waistband. The 'Rotate Sunday' logo print in white was a constant in both the bottoms and her long-sleeved sweatshirt. The oversized hoodie worth Rs. 15,889.38 (approx.) featured layered short sleeves, drawstrings and a drop shoulder. Sports shoes are best for comfort but also for style. So wear a pair that suits your outfit and style it with a fanny pack, preferably in black, as seen here it is largely adaptable so no overstocking of mini bags is required. This crossbody accessory you see here is her favourite. Have you not seen it before? Anushka approves of it always.