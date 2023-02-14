Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Puma x Ami are all love and chic; Check out the cost of her waist bag

Toppers tested, and we follow. We're well past the novice stage of understanding jackets and their cosy-ing culture. If you too have had warm winter nights with one or five jackets, thinking of spring and summer fashion may be pretty bittersweet because aren't we so sartorially used to living in these? For Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, winter fashion is still a thing to love and they're embracing it stylishly in manifold ways. Vamika's parents were seen at the Mumbai airport again and have jetted off to Udaipur.

Their recent looks prove love is definitely a mood for the day. They picked pieces from a similar brand and it has a fun twist. Say what? Their outfits represent the heart-shaped logo of a Paris-based brand and its collaboration with an athletic brand. Twinning on Valentine's Day is special no matter what the world thinks of this day or holds into certain buried and clichéd thoughts.

Setting couple style goals almost always, there is something to be said about this cool duo as brand ambassadors. In the frame are them rocking Puma x Ami outfits. With the emphasis on colours and comfort, the Bollywood actress and Indian International cricketer proved jackets and sweatshirts are still noteworthy enough to be preferred and worn.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ace their sporty-cool looks

The Chakda 'Xpress actress opted for a monochrome Rs. 12,237.72 (approx.) sweatshirt featuring a hoodie, kangaroo pocket, chenille badge of the brand's logo, drawcord, and ribbed waistband and sleeve cuffs. Designed from 20% recycled materials, she sported it with deep plum-hued W pants, similar to sweatpants. Her Rs. 14,057.56 (approx.) pants were clubbed with a white tee and sneakers. For a doubled effect of chic, Anushka accessorised with a black baseball cap and an orange and black belt bag which had a zipper pocket, logo patch, webbing shoulder strap and plastic buckle, all worth Rs. 7372.757.

Virat's approach to the jacketed look varied as his look was heavily colour-blocked and unlike Anushka's, his look featured only the Rs. 53,675.87 shacket from Puma x Ami. With orange broad patch pockets and a black chest pocket, the zipper number also had a hoodie, corduroy collar, drawcord and silicon-made logo badge. Curated from 100% nylon as its main base and other add-ons were 80% cotton and 20% recycled cotton. The 34-year-old looked dapper and sporty dressed in a t-shirt and cargo pants teamed with sneakers, a backpack, and a baseball cap.