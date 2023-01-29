Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty to Masaba Gupta: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Big sartorial updates and lots to adore. We've taken the habit of starting and wrapping a fashion chat on a Sunday with outfit pull-offs that were made by Bollywood celebrities and we're back with the excitement. The art of subtle bridal glamour was twice the experience to behold with Athiya Shetty and Masaba Gupta's wedding news. Backed by surprise, assurance-high unconventional takes and vintage allure, 2023 brides go easy and have all the fun with fashion in the world are lessons that can be drawn today. To all looks that were unlocked lately, hello, see you in a bit!

10 Celebs and outfits you need to know about

Janhvi Kapoor Name a moment when an all-black look doesn't work like magic? It's impressive and we know with that of the Mili actress's getup for a celeb-anniversary party night. She chose a bodycon maxi and long-sleeved dress and teamed it up with a shoulder bag from Gucci and strappy heels.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Blue and bright with a side of flower power. The Ponniyin Selvan: I actress posed pretty for a picture in a Manish Malhotra Anarkali set and glittery heels with Abhishek Bachchan who wore a suit.

Kriti Sanon The co-ordinated outfit fan in us is screaming. Can you hear? The Shehzada actress had a chic week with a streak of co-ords. We're all heart for her two-piece set from the Runaway The Label. Look the part for brunch with transparent-strappy stilettos, gold hoop earrings and bangles.

Alia Bhatt When a black outfit talks to our hearts, we pay attention. The RRR actress was spotted yesterday at Zoya Akhtar's residence clad in a head-to-toe black comfy-cool ensemble from her satin coat to a ribbed top and flared bottoms. The gold Gucci girl wore heels and she looked absolutely stylish with hoop earrings and a crossbody sling bag.

Athiya Shetty It's about time to never give ivory and pink a rest. Thank you, pretty bride. Styled by Ami Patel from muhurtham ceremony, haldi to her wedding look, the desi girl donned a handloom Kanchivaram silk saree from Madhurya, an anarkali and gharara skirt set from RI.Ritu Kumar and chikankari lehenga from Anamika Khanna.

Masaba Gupta When we said, "we want it all". Masaba's bridal look featured a ‘Paan-Patti’ lehenga worth Rs. 250,000 from House of Masaba and for her after-party look with friends and family she chose a bodysuit which was a semi-saree from Alaïa. A predictable bride? That is never Masaba.

Katrina Kaif A stylish shacket? Do we give you more options? The Phone Bhoot actress showed us how to look cool in a casual outfit. Last night she picked out a white top and topped it off with a camouflage printed jacket and rounded it off with jeans and sneakers.

Anushka Sharma Would you wear some yellow? Think the Sultan actress's Malie off-shoulder top for a date which can be combined with blue jeans and colour-block your OOTD with peep-toe heels.

Shraddha Kapoor You know what to do when you find a black dress? Treasure it but wear it. To slay on, you could opt for a Self-Portrait ribbed midi dress with bell sleeves and a mini cut-out detail. Define it further with a spot-on pair of mini earrings and tie-up stilettos.